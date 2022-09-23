Advanced search
    THS   US89469A1043

TREEHOUSE FOODS, INC.

(THS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
43.34 USD   -1.75%
TreeHouse Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Certain Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing Due to Undeclared Wheat and Soy

09/23/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is voluntarily recalling one lot of Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden. 

This recall is being conducted because the product is labeled as Restaurant Style Italian Dressing, while some of the bottles may contain Asian Sesame Dressing. The Restaurant Style Italian Dressing label indicates the allergens egg and dairy are in the product while the Asian Sesame Dressing product contains the allergens soy and wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Product was distributed nationwide through Aldi between August 23, 2022 and September 23, 2022. 

The product at issue can be identified by the UPC number and best if used by date which can be found below the neck of the bottle.

Description

Size

UPC Number

Best If Used By Date

Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing

16 oz

4099100074871

08/10/2023

Photos of the affected product label can be found below. No other varieties or UPC numbers are included in this recall.

TreeHouse Foods discovered the issue after receiving two complaints from the store level. At this time, TreeHouse has not received any reports of an allergic reaction associated with this product.

Consumers who have purchased any of the above products are urged to dispose of or return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with any questions may call 800-596-2902, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. (EST).

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America.  We have over 40 production facilities across the United States, Canada and Italy, and our vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for our customers.  Our product portfolio includes shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh products, including baked goods (cookies, crackers, pretzels, refrigerated dough, frozen waffles, in-store bakery products and snack bars); beverages (broth, single serve hot beverages, ready-to-drink coffee, creamers and powdered drinks); and meal solutions (dressings, hot cereal, macaroni and cheese, pasta, pickles, sauces and side dishes).  We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer natural, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio.  Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treehouse-foods-announces-voluntary-recall-of-certain-tuscan-garden-restaurant-style-italian-dressing-due-to-undeclared-wheat-and-soy-301632436.html

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
