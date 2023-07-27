End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange -
06:00:00 2023-07-25 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
21.44
PKR
+0.66%
+7.79%
+32.18%
Treet : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
TREET CORPORATION LIMITED
REGISTERED OFFICE
72-B Industrial Area, Kotlakhpat,Lahore:54770,Pakistan.
UAN # : +92 (42)1111-TREET(87338)
Tel :+92(42)35830881,35122296,35156567 Fax :+92(42)35215852,35114127,35836770 NTN # :1416035-8,STN#:0307390000219
E-mail : info@treetonline.com Website: www.treetgroup.com
Certificate No SG14104699.00
July 27, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you
that a meeting of the Board
of
Directors
of the
Company will be
held on
Thursday, August 03, 2023 at
12:30
P.M. at
72-B,
Industrial Area, Kot
Lakhpat, Lahore to consider certain non financial matters.
Please note further that as required by listing regulation of your Exchange the closed period in which the Directors, C.E.O. and Executives of the Company are restricted not to deal in the shares of the Company in any manner shall be from July 28, 2023 to August 03, 2023 (both days inclusive).
You may please inform the TRE Ce1tificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for Treet Corporation Limited
't
�
Zu
Head of Legal and Company Secretary
Lahore Factory:
72 - B, Industrial Area, Kotlakhpat, Lahore: 54770, Pakistan.
UAN #: +92(42)1111-TREET(87338) Tel:+ 92(42)35830881, 35122296, 35156567 Fax:+ 92(42)35114127, 35836770, 35215825
Sales Head Office:
Treet Holdings Limited
2-HGulberg-2, Lahore- 54660,
Pakistan.
Tel :+92(42)35817141-47
Fax :+92(42)35817438
Hyderabad Factory:
Hail Road, P.O.Box No. 308,
Hyderabad, 71000, Pakistan .
Tel:+92(22)3880846, 3883058,
3883174, Fax: +92(22)3880157
Karachi Office
:
6-8(A1)Saaed Hai Road
Muhammad Ali Cooperative
Housing Society, Karachi.
Tel: +92(21) 34372270-1
Fax: +92(21) 34372272
Disclaimer Treet Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 10:23:34 UTC.
Treet Corporation Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of razors and razor blades along with other trading activities. The Company operates through seven segments: Blades, Soap, Corrugation, Battery, Bike, Trading, and Pharmaceutical. The Company's products include shaving razor, blades, body razors, and feminine razors. The Company offers shaving razor, such as Comfort Safety Razor, Hercules Safety Razor, Hero Safety Razor, Razor II, Razor X, Razor III, Safex, Safex Plus, Shaver, Starline Safety Razor, Super Safex and Swift - II Platinum. It provides blades, such as 7 Days, Classic, Dura Sharp, Facon, Half Blade, Falcon, King, New Steel, Power, Tez, Tjax and TPS. Its body razors include Taharat and Treet Hygiene Razor. It also offers Femina feminine razor.
More about the company