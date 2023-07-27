July 27, 2023 The General Manager Pakistan Stock exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING Dear Sir, This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 03, 2023 at 12:30 P.M. at 72-B, Industrial Area, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore to consider certain non financial matters.

Please note further that as required by listing regulation of your Exchange the closed period in which the Directors, C.E.O. and Executives of the Company are restricted not to deal in the shares of the Company in any manner shall be from July 28, 2023 to August 03, 2023 (both days inclusive).

You may please inform the TRE Ce1tificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for Treet Corporation Limited 't

Head of Legal and Company Secretary