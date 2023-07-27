TREET CORPORATION LIMITED

REGISTERED OFFICE

72-B Industrial Area, Kotlakhpat,Lahore:54770,Pakistan.

  • UAN # : +92 (42)1111-TREET(87338)
    Tel :+92(42)35830881,35122296,35156567 Fax :+92(42)35215852,35114127,35836770NTN# :1416035-8,STN#:0307390000219
    E-mail : info@treetonline.com Website: www.treetgroup.com

Certificate No SG14104699.00

July 27, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you

that a meeting of the Board

of

Directors

of the

Company will be

held on

Thursday, August 03, 2023 at

12:30

P.M. at

72-B,

Industrial Area, Kot

Lakhpat, Lahore to consider certain non financial matters.

Please note further that as required by listing regulation of your Exchange the closed period in which the Directors, C.E.O. and Executives of the Company are restricted not to deal in the shares of the Company in any manner shall be from July 28, 2023 to August 03, 2023 (both days inclusive).

You may please inform the TRE Ce1tificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for Treet Corporation Limited 't

Zu

Head of Legal and Company Secretary

Lahore Factory:

72 - B, Industrial Area, Kotlakhpat, Lahore: 54770, Pakistan.

UAN #: +92(42)1111-TREET(87338) Tel:+ 92(42)35830881, 35122296, 35156567 Fax:+ 92(42)35114127, 35836770, 35215825

Sales Head Office:

Treet Holdings Limited

2-HGulberg-2, Lahore- 54660,

Pakistan.

Tel :+92(42)35817141-47

Fax :+92(42)35817438

Hyderabad Factory:

Hail Road, P.O.Box No. 308,

Hyderabad, 71000, Pakistan .

Tel:+92(22)3880846, 3883058,

3883174, Fax: +92(22)3880157

Karachi Office:

6-8(A1)Saaed Hai Road

Muhammad Ali Cooperative

Housing Society, Karachi.

Tel: +92(21) 34372270-1

Fax: +92(21) 34372272

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Treet Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 10:23:34 UTC.