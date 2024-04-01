m TREET

CERTIFIED COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED IN EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON MARCH 28, 2024.

Ordinary Business:

1. RESOLVED THAT the minutes of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on October 27, 2023 having been read, be and are hereby confirmed and approved by the members."

Special Business:

2. To consider and if thought fit, pass the following Special Resolution under Section 183{3) of the Companies Act, 2017, with or without modification(s), addition(s) and/or deletion(s):

RESOLVED THAT, in accordance with Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 (the "Act"), read along with Section 183(3) of the Act, the Company is hereby authorized to disinvest eleven point three three four three percent (11.3343%) of the paid up, share capital of Treet Battery Limited (TBL), being a subsidiary of the Company, by way of sale of shares of TBL, in open market (through Pakistan Stock exchange) at the share price of TBL shares as on the date of sale and/or through a Negotiated Deal Mechanism, at a price that may be deemed appropriate by the management of Treet Corporation Limited, either in one lot or multiple lots as deemed fit by the management;

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the said resolution shall be valid for one year starting from the date of approval by the shareholders, and that the Chief Executive Officer and/or Chief Financial Officer and/or Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby jointly and severally empowered and authorized to undertake the decision of the said divestment as and when required and to take all steps and actions necessary, incidental and ancillary including execution of any and all documents and agreements as may be required in this regard and to do all acts, matters, deeds and things as may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of implementing the aforesaid resolution.

3. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.

There was no other business for discussion on the agenda, the meeting was declared closed with a vote of thanks to the Chair.

