Treet : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Treet Corporation Limited

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Treet Corporation Limited ("Company") will be held on Friday March 17, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at registered office of the Company situated at 72-B,Quaid-E-Azam Industrial Estate, Lahore via video link facility to transact the following business: -

Ordinary Business:

1. To confirm the minutes of Annual General Meeting held on October 27, 2022.

Special Business:

2. To consider and if thought fit approve an increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and for this purpose pass the following resolutions as Special Resolution, with or without any amendment and to approve the consequent amendments in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, subject to requisite approval, if any: To increase the authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 4,000,000,000 to Rs. 9,000,000,000 by creation of 500,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each to alter Clause 5 of the Memorandum of Association and Article 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company by passing the following resolution as a special resolution, with or without modification, addition or deletion:

"RESOLVED that the Authorized Share Capital of the Company be increased from Rs. 4,000,000,000 divided into 250,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10/- each, 150,000,000 preference shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 9,000,000,000 alienated as Rs. 7,500,000,000 divided into 750,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10/- each and 150,000,000 preference shares of Rs. 10 each.

FURTHER RESOLVED that the existing Clause 5 of the Memorandum of Association and Article 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby altered and be read as under:

Clause 5 of the Memorandum of Association

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 9,000,000,000 (Rupees Nine Billion only) divided into 750,000,000 (Seven Hundred & Fifty Million) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/- each and 150,000,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Million) preference shares of Rs. 10/- each having such preferential, deferred, qualified or special rights, privileges, or conditions as provided in the Articles of Association of the Company, or in accordance with the Companies Act, 2017. The Company shall have right to increase or reduce the capital and to consolidate or subdivided the shares and issue shares of different kinds or classes therein of higher or lower denominations and to vary, modify or abrogate any such rights or conditions in such manner as may for time being be provided by the Company in such manner as may be authorized by the regulations of the Company and subject to applicable laws.

Article 4 of the Articles of Association

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 9,000,000,000 (Rupees Nine Billion only) divided into 750,000,000 (Seven Hundred & Fifty Million) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/- each and 150,000,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Million) preference shares of Rs. 10/- each of different classes comprising Redeemable or Non-Redeemable, Cumulative or Non-Cumulative, Convertible or Non-Convertible with attached thereto respective such preferential, deferred, qualified or special rights, privileges or conditions as provided in the Article of Association of the Company or in accordance with the Companies Act, 2017.