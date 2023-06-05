Treet : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Treet Corporation Limited

m TREET Q Treet Group Head Office: CORPORATION 72-B, Industrial Area Kot Lakhpat Lahore - 54770, Pakistan. LIMITED NTN: 1416035-8 STRN: 03-07-3900-002-19 � 042-1111-TREET (87338) � 042-35114127 m info@treetonline.com (�) www.treetonline.com

June 05, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi,

Subject: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Treet Corporation Limited

Dear Sir,

We intend to hold our Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at 72-B,Quaid-E-Azam Industrial Estate, Lahore, the Registered Office of the Company, the detail of which is envisaged in attached Notice of EOGM.

You are requested to kindly share the same amongst the TRE certificate holders of the Exchange.

Thanking you,

Yours truly

For Treet Corporation limited

Zunaira Dar

(Group Head of Legal & Company Secretary)