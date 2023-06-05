Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Treet Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TREET   PK0022801010

TREET CORPORATION LIMITED

(TREET)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-01
16.28 PKR   +0.12%
12:25aTreet : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Treet Corporation Limited
PU
04/28Treet Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/19Treet : Certified Resolutions passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Treet Corporation Limited held on March 17, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Treet : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Treet Corporation Limited

06/05/2023 | 12:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

m

TREET

Q Treet Group Head Office:

CORPORATION

72-B, Industrial Area Kot Lakhpat

Lahore - 54770, Pakistan.

LIMITED

NTN: 1416035-8 STRN: 03-07-3900-002-19

� 042-1111-TREET (87338) � 042-35114127

m

info@treetonline.com (�) www.treetonline.com

June 05, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi,

Subject:

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Treet Corporation Limited

Dear Sir,

We intend to hold our Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at 72-B,Quaid-E-Azam Industrial Estate, Lahore, the Registered Office of the Company, the detail of which is envisaged in attached Notice of EOGM.

You are requested to kindly share the same amongst the TRE certificate holders of the Exchange.

Thanking you,

Yours truly

For Treet Corporation limited

_______k t,m?Of?"'l1

Zunaira Dar

(Group Head of Legal & Company Secretary)

IIITREET

, ■,GROUP

UKAS

�l)�lfailal�I 11,,

'"�.:...':,!"''

www. treetg roup. com

005

  • TREET CORPORATION LIMITED

Q Treet Group Head Office:

72-B, Industrial Area Kot Lakhpat

Lahore - 54770, Pakistan.

NTN: 1416035-8 STAN: 03-07-3900-002-19

  • � 042-1111-TREET (87338) � 042-35114127

  • info@treetonline.com (9) www.treetonline.com

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Treet Corporation Limited will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11.00 A.M. at 72-B,Quaid-E­ Azam Industrial Estate, Lahore, the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business:-

  • To confirm the Minutes of the last Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 17, 2023.
  • To elect directors of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 159 of the Companies Act 2017 for a term of three years commencing from 1st July 2023. The number of the directors to be elected has been fixed at Eight (8) by the Board of Directors. Names of the present seven directors retiring on 30th June 2023 and eligible to file nominations are as under:

The name of retiring Directors are:-

1.

Mr. Imran Azim

2.

Syed Shahid Ali

3.

Syed Sheharyar Ali

4.

Mr. Munir Karim Bana

5.

Dr. Salman Faridi

6.

Dr. Haroon Latif Khan

7. Ms. Sidra Fatima

  • To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair.

ByOrd ard :r:

Lahore: June 5, 2023

(Zunaira Dar)

Company Secretary

UKAS ,..,:_�'�...,

005

IIIr TREET ■�GROUP

�1/�1tai1a1�1 ! I•

www. treetg rou p. com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Treet Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 04:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TREET CORPORATION LIMITED
12:25aTreet : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Treet Corporation Limited
PU
04/28Treet Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
03/19Treet : Certified Resolutions passed in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Treet Corpora..
PU
02/27Treet : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31December 2022
PU
02/27Treet Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
02/23Treet : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Treet Corporation Limited
PU
2022Treet Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Septembe..
CI
2022Treet Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2022Treet : Change in Directorship of the Company
PU
2022Treet Corporation Limited Appoints Haroon Latif Khan as Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 790 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net income 2022 -313 M -1,10 M -1,10 M
Net Debt 2022 10 535 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 910 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 674
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart TREET CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Treet Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREET CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Syed Shahid Ali Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Mohtashim Aftab Group Chief Financial Officer
Imran Azim Chairman
Hussain Yousuf Group Head-IT
Ki Park Bong Head-Technical & Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREET CORPORATION LIMITED0.37%10
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION0.25%45 914
UNICHARM CORPORATION8.84%23 390
ESSITY AB7.21%19 098
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-17.13%5 093
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.91%3 040
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer