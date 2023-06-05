Treet : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Treet Corporation Limited
06/05/2023 | 12:25am EDT
m
TREET
Q Treet Group Head Office:
CORPORATION
72-B, Industrial Area Kot Lakhpat
Lahore - 54770, Pakistan.
LIMITED
NTN: 1416035-8 STRN: 03-07-3900-002-19
� 042-1111-TREET (87338) � 042-35114127
m
info@treetonline.com (�) www.treetonline.com
June 05, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi,
Subject:
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Treet Corporation Limited
Dear Sir,
We intend to hold our Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at 72-B,Quaid-E-Azam Industrial Estate, Lahore, the Registered Office of the Company, the detail of which is envisaged in attached Notice of EOGM.
You are requested to kindly share the same amongst the TRE certificate holders of the Exchange.
Thanking you,
Yours truly
For Treet Corporation limited
_______k�t,�m?Of?"'l1
Zunaira Dar
(Group Head of Legal & Company Secretary)
IIITREET
,■,GROUP
UKAS
�l)�lfailal�I 11,,
'"�.:...':,!"''
www. treetg roup. com
005
TREET CORPORATION LIMITED
Q Treet Group Head Office:
72-B, Industrial Area Kot Lakhpat
Lahore - 54770, Pakistan.
NTN: 1416035-8 STAN: 03-07-3900-002-19
� 042-1111-TREET (87338) � 042-35114127
info@treetonline.com (9) www.treetonline.com
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Treet Corporation Limited will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11.00 A.M. at 72-B,Quaid-E Azam Industrial Estate, Lahore, the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business:-
To confirm the Minutes of the last Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 17, 2023.
To elect directors of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 159 of the Companies Act 2017 for a term of three years commencing from 1st July 2023. The number of the directors to be elected has been fixed at Eight (8) by the Board of Directors. Names of the present seven directors retiring on 30th June 2023 and eligible to file nominations are as under:
The name of retiring Directors are:-
1.
Mr. Imran Azim
2.
Syed Shahid Ali
3.
Syed Sheharyar Ali
4.
Mr. Munir Karim Bana
5.
Dr. Salman Faridi
6.
Dr. Haroon Latif Khan
7. Ms. Sidra Fatima
To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair.
ByOrd ard :r:
Lahore: June 5, 2023
(Zunaira Dar)
Company Secretary
UKAS ,..,:_�'�...,
005
IIIr TREET ■�GROUP
�1/�1tai1a1�1 ! I•
www. treetg rou p. com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Treet Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 04:24:03 UTC.