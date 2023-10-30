ADVICE FOR INVESTORS

INVESTMENT IN EQUITY SECURITIES AND EQUITY RELATED SECURITIES INVOLVES A CERTAIN DEGREE OF RISKS. THE

INVESTORS ARE REQUIRED TO READ THE RIGHTS SHARE OFFER DOCUMENT (HEREIN REFERRED TO AS 'OFFER DOCUMENT') AND RISK FACTORS CAREFULLY, ASSESS THEIR OWN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RISK-TAKING ABILITY BEFORE MAKING THEIR INVESTMENT DECISIONS IN THIS OFFERING.

RIGHT ENTITLEMENT LETTER IS TRADABLE ON PSX, RISKS AND REWARDS ARISING OUT OF IT SHALL BE SOLE LIABILITY OF

THE INVESTORS.

THIS DOCUMENT IS ISSUED FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING INFORMATION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND TO THE PUBLIC IN GENERAL IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE OF PKR 2,499,999,996/-, CONSISTING OF 192,307,692 NEW ORDINARY SHARES BY TREET CORPORATION LIMITED. A COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE.

THIS OFFER DOCUMENT IS VALID TILL 20-Feb-2024

Treet Corporation Limited

Right Share - Offer Document

Date and place of incorporation: January 22, 1977, Pakistan, Incorporation number: 4741, Registered/Corporate

Office: 72 B, Industrial Area, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, Contact No: : +92 42 111-187-338, Website: www.treetcorp.com

Contact Person: Mr. Muhammad Mohtashim Aftab, Email: mohtashim.aftab@treetgroup.com , Phone: +92 42 111 87338, Email: mohtashim.aftab@treetgroup.com

Issue Size: The issue consists of 192,307,692 Ordinary Shares of Rs. 10 each at an offer price of PKR 13/- each (i.e. including a premium of PKR 3/- per share). The total amount to be raised through the Right Issue is PKR 2,499,999,996/- which is 107.602% of the existing paid-up capital of Treet Corporation Limited).

Date of Final Offer Letter: 30-Oct-2023

Date of Book Closure: From 14-Nov-2023 to 20-Nov-2023

Subscription Amount Payment Dates: From 24-Nov-2023 to 22-Dec-2023

Trading Dates for Letter of Rights: From 24-Nov-2023 to 15-Dec-2023

Details of the relevant contact persons:

Authorized Officer of the Issuer

S. No. Name of the Designation Contact Office Address Email ID Person Number Muhammad Group Chief 042-32590701 72-B,Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Area, mohtashim.aftab@ 1. Mohtashim Financial Officer (Ext: 222) Kot Lakhpat, Lahore treetgroup.com Aftab Underwriters Habib Bank Syed Khurram Head ECM & 02133116507 24th floor - HBL Tower, Plot # G4, Khurram.shahid@hbl.c Limited Shahid Advisory Block 7 Clifton, Karachi om

