ADVICE FOR INVESTORS

INVESTMENT IN EQUITY SECURITIES AND EQUITY RELATED SECURITIES INVOLVES A CERTAIN DEGREE OF RISKS. THE

INVESTORS ARE REQUIRED TO READ THE RIGHTS SHARE OFFER DOCUMENT (HEREIN REFERRED TO AS 'OFFER DOCUMENT') AND RISK FACTORS CAREFULLY, ASSESS THEIR OWN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RISK-TAKING ABILITY BEFORE MAKING THEIR INVESTMENT DECISIONS IN THIS OFFERING.

RIGHT ENTITLEMENT LETTER IS TRADABLE ON PSX, RISKS AND REWARDS ARISING OUT OF IT SHALL BE SOLE LIABILITY OF

THE INVESTORS.

THIS DOCUMENT IS ISSUED FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING INFORMATION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND TO THE PUBLIC IN GENERAL IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE OF PKR 2,499,999,996/-, CONSISTING OF 192,307,692 NEW ORDINARY SHARES BY TREET CORPORATION LIMITED. A COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE.

THIS OFFER DOCUMENT IS VALID TILL 20-Feb-2024

Treet Corporation Limited

Right Share - Offer Document

Date and place of incorporation: January 22, 1977, Pakistan, Incorporation number: 4741, Registered/Corporate

Office: 72 B, Industrial Area, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, Contact No: : +92 42 111-187-338, Website: www.treetcorp.com

  • Contact Person: Mr. Muhammad Mohtashim Aftab, Email: mohtashim.aftab@treetgroup.com, Phone: +92 42 111 87338, Email: mohtashim.aftab@treetgroup.com

Issue Size: The issue consists of 192,307,692 Ordinary Shares of Rs. 10 each at an offer price of PKR 13/- each (i.e. including a premium of PKR 3/- per share). The total amount to be raised through the Right Issue is PKR 2,499,999,996/- which is 107.602% of the existing paid-up capital of Treet Corporation Limited).

Date of Final Offer Letter: 30-Oct-2023

Date of Book Closure: From 14-Nov-2023 to 20-Nov-2023

Subscription Amount Payment Dates: From 24-Nov-2023 to 22-Dec-2023

Trading Dates for Letter of Rights: From 24-Nov-2023 to 15-Dec-2023

Details of the relevant contact persons:

Authorized Officer of the Issuer

S. No.

Name of the

Designation

Contact

Office Address

Email ID

Person

Number

Muhammad

Group Chief

042-32590701

72-B,Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Area,

mohtashim.aftab@

1.

Mohtashim

Financial Officer

(Ext: 222)

Kot Lakhpat, Lahore

treetgroup.com

Aftab

Underwriters

Habib Bank

Syed Khurram

Head ECM &

02133116507

24th floor - HBL Tower, Plot # G4,

Khurram.shahid@hbl.c

Limited

Shahid

Advisory

Block 7 Clifton, Karachi

om

AKD

Muhammad

AVP Investment

+92 111-253-253 602 Continantal Trade Centre, Block 8,

imran.afzal@akdsl.co

Securities

Imran Afzal

Banking

extn 621

Clifton, Karachi

m

Limited

Dawood

Chief Financial

Saima Trade Tower, 17th floor A, I.I

salman@dawoodequ

Equities

Salman Yaqoob

+92 21 32418873

Limited

Officer

Chundrigar Road, Karachi,

ities.com

Growth

+92 21 32463001Room # 82 83, Second Floor, Pakistan

growthsecurities102

Securities

Kamran

Compliance Officer

Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Karachi

@gmail.com

Mohamma

d Munir

Mohamma

Chief Financial

Room No 601-603, 6th floor، Stock

abdulrazzak@munirkha

d Ahmed

Abdul Razzak

+92 21 36490034

Khanani

Officer

Exchange Building, Karachi

nani.com

Securities

Limited

Allied Bank

Tariq Ali

Head Investment

Limited

Banking

MRA

Muhammad

Room # 738-741, 7th Floor, Stock

farhan.mra@gmail.c

Securities

Director

+92 21 32410136

Limited

Farhan

Exchange Building, Karachi

om

Adam

Noman Abdul

Room 806-813,8th Floor Main Stock

noman@adamsecurit

Securities

Director

+92 21 3246248

Limited

Majeed

Exchange Building, Karachi

ies.com.pk

Banker to the Issue

Habib Bank

Tasleem Yahya

Relationship

+92 42 34544083

102/103, Upper Mall, HBL Regional

Tasleem.yahya@hbl.co

Manager

Limited

Headquarters, Lahore

m

The Bank of

Anas Khalid

Relationship

+92 42 35484022

The Bank of Punjab, 5th Avenue, 1st

Anas.khalid@bop.com.

Punjab

Manager

Floor, 5-T, M.M.Alam Road, Lahore

pk

Website: The offer letter can be downloaded from https://www.treetcorp.com/and https://www.psx.com.pk/

DISCLAIMER:

  1. In line with Companies Act, 2017 and Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020, this document does not require approval of the Securities Exchange and the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
  1. The Securities Exchange and the SECP disclaims:
    1. Any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon this document to anyone, arising from any reason, including, but not limited to, inaccuracies, incompleteness and/or mistakes, for decisions and/or actions taken, based on this document.
    2. Any responsibility for the financial soundness of the Company and any of its schemes/projects stated herein or for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed with regards to them by the Company in this Offer document.
    3. Any responsibility w.r.t quality of the issue.
  1. It is clarified that information in this Offer document should not be construed as advice on any particular matter by the SECP and the Securities Exchange and must not be treated as a substitute for specific advice.

GLOSSARY OF TECHNICAL TERMS

CDC

Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited

CDS

Central Depository System

Companies Act

Companies Act, 2017

Commission / SECP

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Mn

Million

NICOP

National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistani

PKR or Rs.

Pakistan Rupee(s)

PSX / Exchange

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

SECP

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

TREET / the Company / the

Treet Corporation Limited

Issuer

USD

United States Dollar

DEFINITIONS

Any bank with whom an account is opened and maintained by the Issuer for keeping the issue amount.

Banker to the Issue

Habib Bank Limited has been appointed, in this Right Issue, as the Banker to the Issue.

Book Closure Dates

Company

Commission

Issue

Issue Price

Market Price

Ordinary Shares

Regulations

The Book Closure shall commence from 14-Nov-2023 to 20-Nov-2023 (both days inclusive)

Treet Corporation Limited (the "Company" or "TREET" or the "Issuer")

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP").

Issue of 192,307,692 Right Shares representing 107.602% of total paid-up capital of the Company.

The price at which Right Shares of the Company are offered to the existing shareholders.

The latest available closing price of the share

Ordinary Shares of Treet Corporation Limited having face value of PKR 10/- each.

The Companies (Further Issue of Capital) Regulations, 2020

https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/the-companies-further-issue-of-capital-regulations-2020-amended-till-september-16- 2022/?wpdmdl=45863&refresh=646da0f53433c1684906229

Right Issue

Sponsor

Shares offered by a company to its members strictly in proportion to the shares already held in respective kinds and classes;

A person who has contributed initial capital in the issuing company or has the right to appoint majority of the directors on the board of the issuing company directly or indirectly;

A person who replaces the person referred to above; and

A person or group of persons who has control of the issuing company whether directly or indirectly.

Table of Contents

1

SALIENT FEATURES OF THE RIGHT ISSUE

9

1.1. BRIEF TERMS OF THE RIGHT ISSUE

9

1.2. PRINCIPAL PURPOSE OF THE ISSUE AND FUNDING ARRANGEMENTS:

11

1.3. FINANCIAL EFFECTS ARISING FROM RIGHT ISSUE

13

1.4. TOTAL EXPENSES TO THE ISSUE

15

1.5.

DETAILS OF UNDERWRITERS

15

1.6. COMMITMENTS FROM SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS/DIRECTORS:

16

1.7.

FRACTIONAL SHARES

16

1.8.

IMPORTANT DATES

16

2

SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT PAYMENT PROCEDURE

17

3

PROFILES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY AND SPONSORS

17

3.1. PROFILE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY

18

3.2. DIRECTORS DIRECTORSHIP IN OTHER COMPANIES

21

4

FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE ISSUER

22

4.1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ISSUER FOR THE LAST THREE YEARS

22

4.2.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF PRECEDING ONE YEAR OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

23

4.3. DETAILS OF ISSUE OF CAPITAL IN PREVIOUS FIVE YEARS

23

4.4.

AVERAGE MARKET PRICE OF THE SHARE OF THE ISSUER DURING THE LAST SIX MONTHS

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………24

4.5. SHARE CAPITAL AND RELATED MATTERS

24

5

RISK FACTORS

25

5.1. RISK ASSOCIATED WITH THE RIGHT ISSUE

25

5.2. RISK ASSOCIATED WITH ISSUER

25

6

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS:

28

6.1. OUTSTANDING LEGAL PROCEEDINGS OF THE COMPANY

28

6.2. ACTION TAKEN BY THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE AGAINST THE ISSUER OR ASSOCIATED LISTED COMPANIES OF THE ISSUER DURING THE LAST THREE YEARS DUE TO NONCOMPLIANCE

OF THE ITS REGULATIONS

34

6.3. ANY OUTSTANDING LEGAL PROCEEDING OTHER THAN THE NORMAL COURSE OF BUSINESS INVOLVING THE ISSUER, ITS SPONSORS, SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS

AND ASSOCIATED COMPANIES, OVER WHICH THE ISSUER HAS CONTROL, THAT COULD HAVE

MATERIAL IMPACT ON THE ISSUE

34

7 SIGNATORIES TO THE OFFER DOCUMENT

34

  • SALIENT FEATURES OF THE RIGHT ISSUE

1.1. BRIEF TERMS OF THE RIGHT ISSUE

a)

Description of Issue:

Issuance of Right Shares to existing shareholders

The Company shall issue 192,307,692 (One Hundred

Ninety-Two Million Three Hundred Seven Thousand Six

Hundred Ninety-Two) Ordinary shares, at a price of PKR

b)

Size of the proposed Issue:

13/- (Pak Rupees Thirteen) per share, aggregating to

PKR 2,499,999,996/- (Pak Rupees Two Billion Four

Hundred Ninety-Nine Million Nine Hundred Ninety-

Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Six).

c)

Face Value of the Share:

PKR 10/-

The Right Issue is being carried out at a premium.

Considering the current market price of the Company,

the premium charged over the par value is justified and

d)

Basis of determination of price of the

is in

line with market practice, in fact the same

Right Issue:

constitutes a 27.21% discount on the last 3 months

(from the date of the decision of the Board to carry out

the Issue) average trading share price1.

Proportion of new Issue to existing

107.602 right shares for every 100 Ordinary shares held

e)

shares with any condition applicable

i.e., 107.602% of the existing paid-up capital of the

thereto:

Company

Date of meeting of Board of Directors

f)

(BoD) wherein the Right Issue was

Aug 03, 2023

approved:

1.

Syed Shahid Ali

2.

Syed Sheharyar Ali

3.

Imran Azim

g)

Name of directors attending the Board

4.

Dr. Salman Faridi

Meeting:

5.

Dr. Haroon Latif Khan

6.

Munir Karim Bana

7.

Sidra Fatima

8.

Ahmad Shahid Hussain

  • Last three months' average share price is PKR 17.11 per share (From July 27, 2023 to October 27, 2023)
  1. Brief purpose of utilization of Right Issue proceeds

As part of the long-term business strategy, the Company is considering to undertake capacity enhancement of the existing product line, and also expanding its product portfolio by addition of new products. In order to execute the proposed enhancements and CAPEX in near future, the Company is undertaking overall capital alignment of the balance sheet by reducing its existing short-term obligations to an optimal level.

Purpose of the Right Issue

Details of the main objects for raising funds through present Right Issue:

    1. Total funds required for the
  2. project
    1. Percentage of funds financed through the Right Issue
    2. Percentage of funds financed from other sources
    3. Time of completion of project
    4. Impact on production capacity

Given below is the break-up of utilization of Right Share proceeds of PKR 2,499,999,996

Repayment of Debt/Realignment of Capital Structure: PKR 1,899,999,996*

Capacity Enhancements and CAPEX of existing and new product line:

  • CAPEX of existing Product Line: PKR 370,000,000*
  • New Product line: PKR 230,000,000*
  1. Total Funds required for the Projects:
    882,120,243
  2. Percentage of Funds financed through Right Issue:
    1. Capacity enhancement: 57% (PKR 370,000,000)
    2. New Product Development: 100% (PKR 230,000,000)
  4. Percentage of funds required financed from other sources: Internal Cash generation
    1. Capacity enhancement: 43% (PKR 282,130,243)
    2. New Product Development: 0%
  6. Time of completion of project:

Realignment of the balance sheet is expected within a period of 3-4 working days from the date of receipt of Right Issue proceeds. However, with respect to the New Product Development of Twin Blade Rubberize Handle, three Letter of Credit(s) have been established. The enhancements and CAPEX may take up to 3 to 4 quarters from the date of receipt of Rights Issue Proceeds. Moreover, it may take up to 6 to 8 months from the date of receipt of the machinery and equipment to start the manufacturing of existing and new product lines.

  1. Impact on production capacity:
    Given below is the breakup of capacity enhancement:

Pre-

Post-

Increase

Issue

Issue

(Units in

(Units in

(Units in

Millions)

Millions)

Millions)

