THIS DOCUMENT IS ISSUED FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING INFORMATION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND TO THE PUBLIC IN GENERAL IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE OF PKR 2,499,999,996/-, CONSISTING OF 192,307,692 NEW ORDINARY SHARES BY TREET CORPORATION LIMITED. A COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE.
THIS OFFER DOCUMENT IS VALID TILL 20-Feb-2024
Treet Corporation Limited
Right Share - Offer Document
Date and place of incorporation: January 22, 1977, Pakistan, Incorporation number: 4741, Registered/Corporate
Office: 72 B, Industrial Area, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, Contact No: : +92 42 111-187-338, Website: www.treetcorp.com
- Contact Person: Mr. Muhammad Mohtashim Aftab, Email: mohtashim.aftab@treetgroup.com, Phone: +92 42 111 87338, Email: mohtashim.aftab@treetgroup.com
Issue Size: The issue consists of 192,307,692 Ordinary Shares of Rs. 10 each at an offer price of PKR 13/- each (i.e. including a premium of PKR 3/- per share). The total amount to be raised through the Right Issue is PKR 2,499,999,996/- which is 107.602% of the existing paid-up capital of Treet Corporation Limited).
Date of Final Offer Letter: 30-Oct-2023
Date of Book Closure: From 14-Nov-2023 to 20-Nov-2023
Subscription Amount Payment Dates: From 24-Nov-2023 to 22-Dec-2023
Trading Dates for Letter of Rights: From 24-Nov-2023 to 15-Dec-2023
Details of the relevant contact persons:
Authorized Officer of the Issuer
S. No.
Name of the
Designation
Contact
Office Address
Email ID
Person
Number
Muhammad
Group Chief
042-32590701
72-B,Quaid-e-Azam, Industrial Area,
mohtashim.aftab@
1.
Mohtashim
Financial Officer
(Ext: 222)
Kot Lakhpat, Lahore
treetgroup.com
Aftab
Underwriters
Habib Bank
Syed Khurram
Head ECM &
02133116507
24th floor - HBL Tower, Plot # G4,
Khurram.shahid@hbl.c
Limited
Shahid
Advisory
Block 7 Clifton, Karachi
om
AKD
Muhammad
AVP Investment
+92 111-253-253 602 Continantal Trade Centre, Block 8,
imran.afzal@akdsl.co
Securities
Imran Afzal
Banking
extn 621
Clifton, Karachi
m
Limited
Dawood
Chief Financial
Saima Trade Tower, 17th floor A, I.I
salman@dawoodequ
Equities
Salman Yaqoob
+92 21 32418873
Limited
Officer
Chundrigar Road, Karachi,
ities.com
Growth
+92 21 32463001Room # 82 83, Second Floor, Pakistan
growthsecurities102
Securities
Kamran
Compliance Officer
Limited
Stock Exchange Building, Karachi
@gmail.com
Mohamma
d Munir
Mohamma
Chief Financial
Room No 601-603, 6th floor، Stock
abdulrazzak@munirkha
d Ahmed
Abdul Razzak
+92 21 36490034
Khanani
Officer
Exchange Building, Karachi
nani.com
Securities
Limited
Allied Bank
Tariq Ali
Head Investment
Limited
Banking
MRA
Muhammad
Room # 738-741, 7th Floor, Stock
farhan.mra@gmail.c
Securities
Director
+92 21 32410136
Limited
Farhan
Exchange Building, Karachi
om
Adam
Noman Abdul
Room 806-813,8th Floor Main Stock
noman@adamsecurit
Securities
Director
+92 21 3246248
Limited
Majeed
Exchange Building, Karachi
ies.com.pk
Banker to the Issue
Habib Bank
Tasleem Yahya
Relationship
+92 42 34544083
102/103, Upper Mall, HBL Regional
Tasleem.yahya@hbl.co
Manager
Limited
Headquarters, Lahore
m
The Bank of
Anas Khalid
Relationship
+92 42 35484022
The Bank of Punjab, 5th Avenue, 1st
Anas.khalid@bop.com.
Punjab
Manager
Floor, 5-T, M.M.Alam Road, Lahore
pk
Website: The offer letter can be downloaded from https://www.treetcorp.com/and https://www.psx.com.pk/
GLOSSARY OF TECHNICAL TERMS
CDC
Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited
CDS
Central Depository System
Companies Act
Companies Act, 2017
Commission / SECP
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
Mn
Million
NICOP
National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistani
PKR or Rs.
Pakistan Rupee(s)
PSX / Exchange
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
SECP
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
TREET / the Company / the
Treet Corporation Limited
Issuer
USD
United States Dollar
DEFINITIONS
Any bank with whom an account is opened and maintained by the Issuer for keeping the issue amount.
Banker to the Issue
Habib Bank Limited has been appointed, in this Right Issue, as the Banker to the Issue.
Book Closure Dates
Company
Commission
Issue
Issue Price
Market Price
Ordinary Shares
Regulations
The Book Closure shall commence from 14-Nov-2023 to 20-Nov-2023 (both days inclusive)
Treet Corporation Limited (the "Company" or "TREET" or the "Issuer")
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP").
Issue of 192,307,692 Right Shares representing 107.602% of total paid-up capital of the Company.
The price at which Right Shares of the Company are offered to the existing shareholders.
The latest available closing price of the share
Ordinary Shares of Treet Corporation Limited having face value of PKR 10/- each.
The Companies (Further Issue of Capital) Regulations, 2020
https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/the-companies-further-issue-of-capital-regulations-2020-amended-till-september-16- 2022/?wpdmdl=45863&refresh=646da0f53433c1684906229
Right Issue
Sponsor
Shares offered by a company to its members strictly in proportion to the shares already held in respective kinds and classes;
A person who has contributed initial capital in the issuing company or has the right to appoint majority of the directors on the board of the issuing company directly or indirectly;
A person who replaces the person referred to above; and
A person or group of persons who has control of the issuing company whether directly or indirectly.
Table of Contents
1
SALIENT FEATURES OF THE RIGHT ISSUE
9
1.1. BRIEF TERMS OF THE RIGHT ISSUE
9
1.2. PRINCIPAL PURPOSE OF THE ISSUE AND FUNDING ARRANGEMENTS:
11
1.3. FINANCIAL EFFECTS ARISING FROM RIGHT ISSUE
13
1.4. TOTAL EXPENSES TO THE ISSUE
15
1.5.
DETAILS OF UNDERWRITERS
15
1.6. COMMITMENTS FROM SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS/DIRECTORS:
16
1.7.
FRACTIONAL SHARES
16
1.8.
IMPORTANT DATES
16
2
SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT PAYMENT PROCEDURE
17
3
PROFILES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY AND SPONSORS
17
3.1. PROFILE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY
18
3.2. DIRECTORS DIRECTORSHIP IN OTHER COMPANIES
21
4
FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE ISSUER
22
4.1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ISSUER FOR THE LAST THREE YEARS
22
4.2.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF PRECEDING ONE YEAR OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
23
4.3. DETAILS OF ISSUE OF CAPITAL IN PREVIOUS FIVE YEARS
23
4.4.
AVERAGE MARKET PRICE OF THE SHARE OF THE ISSUER DURING THE LAST SIX MONTHS
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………24
4.5. SHARE CAPITAL AND RELATED MATTERS
24
5
RISK FACTORS
25
5.1. RISK ASSOCIATED WITH THE RIGHT ISSUE
25
5.2. RISK ASSOCIATED WITH ISSUER
25
6
LEGAL PROCEEDINGS:
28
6.1. OUTSTANDING LEGAL PROCEEDINGS OF THE COMPANY
28
6.2. ACTION TAKEN BY THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE AGAINST THE ISSUER OR ASSOCIATED LISTED COMPANIES OF THE ISSUER DURING THE LAST THREE YEARS DUE TO NONCOMPLIANCE
OF THE ITS REGULATIONS
34
6.3. ANY OUTSTANDING LEGAL PROCEEDING OTHER THAN THE NORMAL COURSE OF BUSINESS INVOLVING THE ISSUER, ITS SPONSORS, SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS
AND ASSOCIATED COMPANIES, OVER WHICH THE ISSUER HAS CONTROL, THAT COULD HAVE
MATERIAL IMPACT ON THE ISSUE
34
7 SIGNATORIES TO THE OFFER DOCUMENT
34
- SALIENT FEATURES OF THE RIGHT ISSUE
1.1. BRIEF TERMS OF THE RIGHT ISSUE
a)
Description of Issue:
Issuance of Right Shares to existing shareholders
The Company shall issue 192,307,692 (One Hundred
Ninety-Two Million Three Hundred Seven Thousand Six
Hundred Ninety-Two) Ordinary shares, at a price of PKR
b)
Size of the proposed Issue:
13/- (Pak Rupees Thirteen) per share, aggregating to
PKR 2,499,999,996/- (Pak Rupees Two Billion Four
Hundred Ninety-Nine Million Nine Hundred Ninety-
Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Six).
c)
Face Value of the Share:
PKR 10/-
The Right Issue is being carried out at a premium.
Considering the current market price of the Company,
the premium charged over the par value is justified and
d)
Basis of determination of price of the
is in
line with market practice, in fact the same
Right Issue:
constitutes a 27.21% discount on the last 3 months
(from the date of the decision of the Board to carry out
the Issue) average trading share price1.
Proportion of new Issue to existing
107.602 right shares for every 100 Ordinary shares held
e)
shares with any condition applicable
i.e., 107.602% of the existing paid-up capital of the
thereto:
Company
Date of meeting of Board of Directors
f)
(BoD) wherein the Right Issue was
Aug 03, 2023
approved:
1.
Syed Shahid Ali
2.
Syed Sheharyar Ali
3.
Imran Azim
g)
Name of directors attending the Board
4.
Dr. Salman Faridi
Meeting:
5.
Dr. Haroon Latif Khan
6.
Munir Karim Bana
7.
Sidra Fatima
8.
Ahmad Shahid Hussain
- Last three months' average share price is PKR 17.11 per share (From July 27, 2023 to October 27, 2023)
- Brief purpose of utilization of Right Issue proceeds
As part of the long-term business strategy, the Company is considering to undertake capacity enhancement of the existing product line, and also expanding its product portfolio by addition of new products. In order to execute the proposed enhancements and CAPEX in near future, the Company is undertaking overall capital alignment of the balance sheet by reducing its existing short-term obligations to an optimal level.
Purpose of the Right Issue
Details of the main objects for raising funds through present Right Issue:
- Total funds required for the
- project
- Percentage of funds financed through the Right Issue
- Percentage of funds financed from other sources
- Time of completion of project
- Impact on production capacity
Given below is the break-up of utilization of Right Share proceeds of PKR 2,499,999,996
Repayment of Debt/Realignment of Capital Structure: PKR 1,899,999,996*
Capacity Enhancements and CAPEX of existing and new product line:
- CAPEX of existing Product Line: PKR 370,000,000*
- New Product line: PKR 230,000,000*
-
Total Funds required for the Projects:
882,120,243
- Percentage of Funds financed through Right Issue:
- Capacity enhancement: 57% (PKR 370,000,000)
- New Product Development: 100% (PKR 230,000,000)
- Percentage of funds required financed from other sources: Internal Cash generation
- Capacity enhancement: 43% (PKR 282,130,243)
- New Product Development: 0%
- Time of completion of project:
Realignment of the balance sheet is expected within a period of 3-4 working days from the date of receipt of Right Issue proceeds. However, with respect to the New Product Development of Twin Blade Rubberize Handle, three Letter of Credit(s) have been established. The enhancements and CAPEX may take up to 3 to 4 quarters from the date of receipt of Rights Issue Proceeds. Moreover, it may take up to 6 to 8 months from the date of receipt of the machinery and equipment to start the manufacturing of existing and new product lines.
-
Impact on production capacity:
Given below is the breakup of capacity enhancement:
Pre-
Post-
Increase
Issue
Issue
(Units in
(Units in
(Units in
Millions)
Millions)
Millions)
