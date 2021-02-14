Trek Metals : Appendix 3B

Announcement Summary
1.1 Name of +Entity TREK METALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered Number Type ARBN
1.3 ASX issuer code TKM
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement Monday February 15, 2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Registration Number 124462826
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition +Security holder approval
Date for determination Thursday March 4, 2021
Is the date estimated or actual? Actual
** Approval received/condition met?
Actual
Comments
Issue of consideration options to Directors (Subject to shareholder approval - refer Notice of general meeting)
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
No
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
Options expiring 2 years from date of issue exercisable at 10c per share
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
2,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Subject to shareholder approval - to be issued to Directors for providing consulting, market support and the introduction of high net worth investors in relation to the Placement.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 92,000.000000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Options details
|
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.1000
|
Sunday March 5, 2023
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised TKM : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTEREST
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised 2,000,000
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Refer Notice of general meeting - https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210215/pdf/44sn32x11y915n.pdf
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date Friday March 5, 2021
