TREK METALS LIMITED

(TKM)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/12
0.07 AUD   +9.38%
TREK METALS : Proposed Bye-laws (March 2021)
TREK METALS : Appendix 3B
TREK METALS : Notice of General Meeting
Trek Metals : Appendix 3B

02/14/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Announcement Summary

Entity name

TREK METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type New announcement

Date of this announcement Monday February 15, 2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issueMaximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

n/a

Options expiring 2 years from date of issue exercisable at

2,000,000

10c per share

Proposed +issue date

Friday March 5, 2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity TREK METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered Number Type ARBN

1.3 ASX issuer code TKM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Monday February 15, 2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Registration Number 124462826

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issuePart 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition +Security holder approval

Date for determination Thursday March 4, 2021

Is the date estimated or actual?

** Approval received/condition met?

Actual

Comments

Issue of consideration options to Directors (Subject to shareholder approval - refer Notice of general meeting)Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)Have you received confirmation from Will the entity be seeking quotationASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

No

+Security description

Options expiring 2 years from date of issue exercisable at 10c per share

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

2,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Subject to shareholder approval - to be issued to Directors for providing consulting, market support and the introduction of high net worth investors in relation to the Placement.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 92,000.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.1000

Sunday March 5, 2023

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised TKM : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTEREST

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised 2,000,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Refer Notice of general meeting - https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210215/pdf/44sn32x11y915n.pdf

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date Friday March 5, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 22:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
