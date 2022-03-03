Trek Metals : Compelling New VMS and Nickel-Copper Targets

chargeability anomaly and that the anomaly is modelled to continue at depth provides us with a clear high-priority deep drill target."

"Importantly, the results from our soil sampling extension program at VOG have also extended the observed mineral system and highlighted several additional early-stage targets. Conductor A, which was defined during the maiden airborne EM survey last year, is particularly encouraging as we now have evidence of coincident base metal anomalism. Arguably this yet to be drill tested target defined along strike from the VOG is more compelling as there was no conductive response at VOG, I can't wait to get our geologists on the ground to follow this one up.

"The geological similarities to the Sulphur Springs Project, located 25km to the east, which

is currently being developed by DEVELOP Global, are striking and show that we are in the right sort of environment to make a significant VMS-style precious & base metal discovery. The typical 'clustering effect' and extensive vertical extent which is commonly associated with VMS fields further supports the potential at VOG.

"Our field crew are preparing to commence surface geochemistry at Pincunah later this month and we are actively pursuing a drill rig to commence drilling as soon as we can.

"Meanwhile, re-modelling of historic down-hole EM at our Jimblebar Project has defined a high conductance untested off-hole electromagnetic conductor along strike from known nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation. This is a fantastic result for Trek and the current battery metal thematic makes these targets a high priority for drill testing. We are looking forward to drill testing of these untested highly conductive nickel-copper sulphide targets."

Trek Metals Limited (ASX: TKM) ("Trek" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has identified compelling new precious and base metal targets across its 100%-owned exploration portfolio in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Of note is the accumulating evidence of a large mineralised system at the Valley of the Gossans (VOG) volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) discovery at the Pincunah Project and a high-prioritynickel-copper sulphide target identified from a review of geophysics at the Jimblebar Project.

Valley of the Gossans (VOG)

Laboratory assay results from the three additional drill-holes completed late last year at VOG have returned significant high-grade silver results (Figure 1 & Tables 1 & 2).

Drill hole VRC023, which was drilled to test a chargeability anomaly defined in an Induced Polarisation (IP) survey (refer ASX: TKM 22nd April 2021 & Figure 1), returned the following significant intercept:

34m @ 99.8g/t Ag from 66m down-hole, including 10m @ 317g/t Ag from 73m

Additional results from these holes are provided in Table 1.

