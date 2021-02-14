Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Trek Metals Limited    TKM   AU000000TKM7

TREK METALS LIMITED

(TKM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/12
0.07 AUD   +9.38%
11:35aTREK METALS : Proposed Bye-laws (March 2021)
PU
11:35aTREK METALS : Appendix 3B
PU
10:57aTREK METALS : Notice of General Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trek Metals : Notice of General Meeting

02/14/2021 | 04:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TREK METALS LIMITED COMPANY NO. (BERMUDA) 35116

ARBN 124 462 826

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

TIME:

9.00am am Perth WST

DATE:

4th March 2021

PLACE:

Virtual - Zoom

Register in advance for the meeting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpceisqTkiGNSinOX1ZVUurxdK-iKm_ohI

Or search Zoom for Meeting ID 814 6147 2820

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

AGENDA

  • 1. RESOLUTION1 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES - LISTING RULE 7.1

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

    "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes,

    Shareholders ratify the issue of 23,997,964 Shares on the terms and conditions

    set out in the Explanatory Statement."

    A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

  • 2. RESOLUTION2 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES - LISTING RULE 7.1A

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

    "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes,

    Shareholders ratify the issue of 21,002,036 Shares on the terms and conditions

    set out in the Explanatory Statement."

    A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

  • 3. RESOLUTION3 - ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES TO MR TONY LEIBOWITZ

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

    "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval

    is given for the Company to issue 5,833,333 Shares to Mr Tony Leibowitz (or his

    nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

    A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

  • 4. RESOLUTION4 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE OPTIONS TO WESTAR CAPITAL LIMITED

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

    "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is

    given for the Company to issue up to 1,000,000 Options to Westar Capital Limited

    (or its nominees) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory

    Statement."

    A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

  • 5. RESOLUTION5 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION OPTIONS TO MR TONY LEIBOWITZ

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval

is given for the Company to issue 1,500,000 Options to Mr Tony Leibowitz (or his

nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

  • 6. RESOLUTION 6 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION OPTIONS TO MR NEIL BIDDLE

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

    "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval

    is given for the Company to issue 500,000 Options to Mr Neil Biddle (or his

    nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

    A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

  • 7. RESOLUTION7 - ADOPTION OF INCENTIVE PERFORMANCE RIGHTS AND OPTIONS PLAN

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

    "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 13(b)) and for all other

    purposes, approval is given for the Company to adopt an employee incentive

    scheme titled Incentive Performance Rights and Options Plan and for the issue of

    securities under that Plan, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory

    Statement."

    A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

  • 8. RESOLUTION8 - ISSUE OF INCENTIVE PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MR TONY LEIBOWITZ

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

    "That, subject to the passing of Resolution7,for the purposes of Listing

    Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue

    3,000,000 Performance Rights to Mr Tony Leibowitz (or his nominee) under the

    Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

    A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

  • 9. RESOLUTION9 - ISSUE OF INCENTIVE PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MR NEIL BIDDLE

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

    "That, subject to the passing of Resolution7,for the purposes of Listing

    Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue

    3,000,000 Performance Rights to Mr Neil Biddle (or his nominee) under the Plan

    on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

    A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

  • 10. RESOLUTION10 - ISSUE OF INCENTIVE PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MR JOHN YOUNG

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to the passing of Resolution7,for the purposes of Listing

Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue

6,000,000 Performance Rights to Mr John Young (or his nominee) under the Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

  • 11. RESOLUTION11 - REPLACEMENT OF BYE-LAWS

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

    "That, for the purposes of Bye-Law 135 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to repeal its existing Bye-Laws and adopt new Bye-Laws in its place in the form as signed by the Chair for identification purposes."

  • 12. RESOLUTION12 - INCREASE OF AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL

    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Bermudian law and for all other purposes, the authorised share capital of the Company be and is hereby increased from the date of approval by Shareholders from £3,000,000 divided into 300,000,000 Shares of £0.01 each to £4,000,000 by the creation of an additional 100,000,000 Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company each ranking pari passu in all respects with the existing shares."

Dated: 12th February 2021

By order of the Board

Russell Hardwick Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 21:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TREK METALS LIMITED
11:35aTREK METALS : Proposed Bye-laws (March 2021)
PU
11:35aTREK METALS : Appendix 3B
PU
10:57aTREK METALS : Notice of General Meeting
PU
02/02TREK METALS : Section 708A Notice
PU
01/26TREK METALS : Raises $2.4 Million to Accelerate Exploration in Western Australia..
MT
01/26TREK METALS : Appendix 3B
PU
01/26TREK METALS : raises A$3.05m to accelerate Pilbara Gold Exploration
PU
01/20TREK METALS : Highlights Priority Prospects within Tambourah Gold Project; Share..
MT
01/20TREK METALS : Encouraging initial exploration results at Tambourah Project
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,41 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,34 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,9 M 13,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 0,23%
Chart TREK METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trek Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Russell Paul Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anthony Howard Leibowitz Non-Executive Chairman
John Alexander Young Executive Director
Neil Gregory Biddle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREK METALS LIMITED12.90%14
BHP GROUP5.40%164 077
RIO TINTO PLC8.48%136 154
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.84%50 254
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.84%34 390
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-4.39%10 520
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ