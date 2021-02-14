Trek Metals : Notice of General Meeting

TREK METALS LIMITED COMPANY NO. (BERMUDA) 35116

ARBN 124 462 826

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

TIME: 9.00am am Perth WST DATE: 4th March 2021 PLACE: Virtual - Zoom Register in advance for the meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpceisqTkiGNSinOX1ZVUurxdK-iKm_ohI Or search Zoom for Meeting ID 814 6147 2820

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

AGENDA

1. RESOLUTION1 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES - LISTING RULE 7.1 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 23,997,964 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

2. RESOLUTION2 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES - LISTING RULE 7.1A To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 21,002,036 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

3. RESOLUTION3 - ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES TO MR TONY LEIBOWITZ To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 5,833,333 Shares to Mr Tony Leibowitz (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

4. RESOLUTION4 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE OPTIONS TO WESTAR CAPITAL LIMITED To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 1,000,000 Options to Westar Capital Limited (or its nominees) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

5. RESOLUTION5 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION OPTIONS TO MR TONY LEIBOWITZ To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval

is given for the Company to issue 1,500,000 Options to Mr Tony Leibowitz (or his

nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

6. RESOLUTION 6 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION OPTIONS TO MR NEIL BIDDLE To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 500,000 Options to Mr Neil Biddle (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

7. RESOLUTION7 - ADOPTION OF INCENTIVE PERFORMANCE RIGHTS AND OPTIONS PLAN To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 13(b)) and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to adopt an employee incentive scheme titled Incentive Performance Rights and Options Plan and for the issue of securities under that Plan, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

8. RESOLUTION8 - ISSUE OF INCENTIVE PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MR TONY LEIBOWITZ To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, subject to the passing of Resolution7,for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 3,000,000 Performance Rights to Mr Tony Leibowitz (or his nominee) under the Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

9. RESOLUTION9 - ISSUE OF INCENTIVE PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MR NEIL BIDDLE To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, subject to the passing of Resolution7,for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 3,000,000 Performance Rights to Mr Neil Biddle (or his nominee) under the Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

10. RESOLUTION10 - ISSUE OF INCENTIVE PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MR JOHN YOUNG To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to the passing of Resolution7,for the purposes of Listing

Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue

6,000,000 Performance Rights to Mr John Young (or his nominee) under the Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

11. RESOLUTION11 - REPLACEMENT OF BYE-LAWS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Bye-Law 135 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to repeal its existing Bye-Laws and adopt new Bye-Laws in its place in the form as signed by the Chair for identification purposes."

12. RESOLUTION12 - INCREASE OF AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Bermudian law and for all other purposes, the authorised share capital of the Company be and is hereby increased from the date of approval by Shareholders from £3,000,000 divided into 300,000,000 Shares of £0.01 each to £4,000,000 by the creation of an additional 100,000,000 Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company each ranking pari passu in all respects with the existing shares."

Dated: 12th February 2021

By order of the Board

Russell Hardwick Company Secretary