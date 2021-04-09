Log in
TREK METALS LIMITED

TREK METALS LIMITED

(TKM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/08
0.063 AUD   -1.56%
04:10aTREK METALS  : Revised Securities Trading Policy
PU
04:10aTREK METALS  : Change of Directors Interest Notice – Amended
PU
03/10TREK METALS  : Change of Directors interest
PU
Trek Metals : Revised Securities Trading Policy

04/09/2021 | 04:10am EDT
8th APRIL 2021

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

REVISED SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

Trek Metals Limited (ASX: TKM) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.10, the Company provides its revised Securities Trading Policy which forms part of the Company's Corporate Governance charter.

A copy of the revised Securities Trading Policy is attached.

Authorised for release by John Young - Executive Director.

ENDS

For further information contact:

INVESTORS:

MEDIA:

John Young

Nicholas Read

john@trekmetals.com.au

0419 929 046

Trek Metals Limited | ARBN 124 462 826

130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia Bermuda Vallis Building, 4th Floor 58 Par-la-Ville Road. Hamilton HM 11

Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0371 www.trekmetals.com.au

info@trekmetals.com.au

Disclaimer

Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
