Trek Metals : Revised Securities Trading Policy

|
8th APRIL 2021
|
ASX/MEDIA RELEASE
REVISED SECURITIES TRADING POLICY
Trek Metals Limited (ASX: TKM) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.10, the Company provides its revised Securities Trading Policy which forms part of the Company's Corporate Governance charter.
A copy of the revised Securities Trading Policy is attached.
|
Authorised for release by John Young - Executive Director.
|
|
ENDS
|
|
For further information contact:
|
|
INVESTORS:
|
MEDIA:
|
|
|
John Young
|
Nicholas Read
|
john@trekmetals.com.au
|
0419 929 046
|
|
Trek Metals Limited | ARBN 124 462 826
130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia Bermuda Vallis Building, 4th Floor 58 Par-la-Ville Road. Hamilton HM 11
Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0371 www.trekmetals.com.au
info@trekmetals.com.au
Disclaimer
Trek Metals Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:01:07 UTC.