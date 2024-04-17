Trelleborg Group has finalized the acquisition of South Korean MNE Group specialized within precision seals for semiconductor production equipment.

The headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Yongin, just outside Seoul. MNE Group generated approximately SEK 300 M in revenue in 2023. The acquisition is part of Trelleborg's strategy to grow in the expanding semiconductor industry.

The transaction will be consolidated as of today.

Press release on the acquisition was published on December 20, 2023.