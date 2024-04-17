English Swedish
Published: 2024-04-17 10:15:00 CEST
Trelleborg AB
Trelleborg's acquisition of manufacturer of precision seals for semiconductor production equipment finalized

Trelleborg Group has finalized the acquisition of South Korean MNE Group specialized within precision seals for semiconductor production equipment.

The headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Yongin, just outside Seoul. MNE Group generated approximately SEK 300 M in revenue in 2023. The acquisition is part of Trelleborg's strategy to grow in the expanding semiconductor industry.

The transaction will be consolidated as of today.

Press release on the acquisition was published on December 20, 2023.

Media: Vice President Communications Tobias Rydergren, +46 (0)410 67015, +46 (0)733 747015, tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com
Investors/analysts: Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren, +46 (0)410 67068, +46 (0)708 665140, christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. In 2023, The Trelleborg Group had annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com

