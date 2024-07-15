Trelleborg : expands engineered coated fabrics business in the US
July 15, 2024 at 05:10 am EDT
Published: 2024-07-15 11:00:00 CEST
Trelleborg Group has decided to invest in a new production facility to expand its business for engineered coated fabrics in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, US. The establishment will primarily aim to strengthen Trelleborg's leading positions in aircraft escape slides, water infrastructure, and advanced materials for healthcare and outdoor products.
"The investment creates opportunities for continued growth in our globally leading business in engineered coated fabrics, which is part of the Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area. Through this expansion, we are adding new technology, production and development capacity in a state-of-the-art facility, strengthening our role as a long-term partner to our customers," says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Trelleborg Group.
The new building will be LEED-certified, and operations will be carbon-neutral. The investment also enables increased use of bio-based polymers and recycled raw materials. In total, Trelleborg is investing more than SEK 300 million in the expanded facility. Groundbreaking is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year, with production starting in early 2026.
Trelleborg has industry-leading expertise in engineered coated fabrics. With global testing capabilities and a portfolio that includes the most comprehensive range of fabrics and coatings, Trelleborg develops fabrics with unique properties tailored for demanding applications.
Media: Vice President Communications Tobias Rydergren, +46 (0)410 67015, +46 (0)733 747015, tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com
Investors/analysts: Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren, +46 (0)410 67068, +46 (0)708 665140, christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com
Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. In 2023, The Trelleborg Group had annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com
Trelleborg AB is a Sweden-based engineering company active in the polymer technology sector. It is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect in demanding industrial environments. Its operations are divided into five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, supplying customer solutions for polymer-coated fabrics; Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, offering polymer-based solutions for industrial applications, such as hose systems, antivibration solutions and sealing systems; Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, a project supplier of polymer solutions for oil and gas and infrastructure construction; Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, developing sealing solutions for general industry, light vehicles and aerospace environments, and owning a liquid silicone rubber plant in Bulgaria; and Trelleborg Wheel Systems, a provider of tires and wheels for agricultural, forestry and industry machines.