Trelleborg finalizes acquisition of Baron Group

Trelleborg Group has finalized its acquisition of Baron Group. The company is a global leader in the manufacturing of advanced precision silicone components.

Baron Group generated sales of approximately SEK 1,000 M in 2023. The company has its head office and two manufacturing facilities in Australia, as well as two additional facilities in China. The business primarily focuses on medical technology solutions and will become part of the Trelleborg Medical Solutions business area, established on April 1, 2024.

The transaction will be consolidated as of today.

The press release regarding the acquisition was published on February 6, 2024.