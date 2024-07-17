Trelleborg finalizes acquisition of Baron Group

Trelleborg Group has finalized its acquisition of Baron Group. The company is a global leader in the manufacturing of advanced precision silicone components.
Baron Group generated sales of approximately SEK 1,000 M in 2023. The company has its head office and two manufacturing facilities in Australia, as well as two additional facilities in China. The business primarily focuses on medical technology solutions and will become part of the Trelleborg Medical Solutions business area, established on April 1, 2024.
The transaction will be consolidated as of today.
The press release regarding the acquisition was published on February 6, 2024.
About Us
Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. In 2023, The Trelleborg Group had annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com
Trelleborg AB is a Sweden-based engineering company active in the polymer technology sector. It is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect in demanding industrial environments. Its operations are divided into five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, supplying customer solutions for polymer-coated fabrics; Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, offering polymer-based solutions for industrial applications, such as hose systems, antivibration solutions and sealing systems; Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, a project supplier of polymer solutions for oil and gas and infrastructure construction; Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, developing sealing solutions for general industry, light vehicles and aerospace environments, and owning a liquid silicone rubber plant in Bulgaria; and Trelleborg Wheel Systems, a provider of tires and wheels for agricultural, forestry and industry machines.