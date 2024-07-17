English Swedish
Trelleborg finalizes acquisition of Baron Group

Trelleborg Group has finalized its acquisition of Baron Group. The company is a global leader in the manufacturing of advanced precision silicone components.

Baron Group generated sales of approximately SEK 1,000 M in 2023. The company has its head office and two manufacturing facilities in Australia, as well as two additional facilities in China. The business primarily focuses on medical technology solutions and will become part of the Trelleborg Medical Solutions business area, established on April 1, 2024.

The transaction will be consolidated as of today.

The press release regarding the acquisition was published on February 6, 2024.

About Us
Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. In 2023, The Trelleborg Group had annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com

