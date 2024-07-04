Trelleborg : publishes report for the second quarter on July 18
Published: 2024-07-04 10:00:00 CEST
Trelleborg publishes report for the second quarter on July 18
Trelleborg Group's financial report for the second quarter of 2024 will be published on Thursday, July 18, at about 1:00 pm CEST.
A webcast conference call for investors, analysts, and media will be held at 3:00 pm CEST the same day. Trelleborg will be represented by Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, and Fredrik Nilsson, CFO. The presentation will be held in English.
To follow the presentation webcast, either access this link or visit www.trelleborg.com.
To participate via teleconference, please register here. After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the call. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
The webcast will be available on Trelleborg's webpage following the presentation.
Contacts
Media: Vice President Communications Tobias Rydergren, +46 (0)410 67015, +46 (0)733 747015, tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com
Investors/analysts: Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren, +46 (0)410 67068, +46 (0)708 665140, christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com
About Us
Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. In 2023, The Trelleborg Group had annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com
