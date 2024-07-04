Trelleborg publishes report for the second quarter on July 18

Trelleborg Group's financial report for the second quarter of 2024 will be published on Thursday, July 18, at about 1:00 pm CEST.

A webcast conference call for investors, analysts, and media will be held at 3:00 pm CEST the same day. Trelleborg will be represented by Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, and Fredrik Nilsson, CFO. The presentation will be held in English.

To follow the presentation webcast, either access this link or visit www.trelleborg.com.

To participate via teleconference, please register here. After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the call. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

The webcast will be available on Trelleborg's webpage following the presentation.