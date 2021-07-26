Trelleborg : Becomes Involved in a Zero Emission Vehicle Technology Project

Date: 26.07.21

Funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) through The Niche Vehicle Network, Trelleborg's applied technologies operation will undertake a research and development project focused on electric vehicle (EV) battery material and design, as part of a collaboration with Far-UK Ltd, Great British Sportscars Limited and Engenuity Ltd. The early stage R&D stream initiative provides a platform for collaborative research in the area of zero emission vehicle technologies within the UK niche vehicle sector.

The focus of the R&D project is to develop a novel material as an alternative to aluminum, that can be integrated into an EV battery to reduce the overall weight of the battery case, supporting the decarbonization of vehicles on the road and reducing emissions through light weighting.

Neil O'Keeffe, Technical Director, Trelleborg's applied technologies operation in Rochdale, England, states: 'We are actively developing new materials within the EV sector, and we know that collaboration is key to understanding industry challenges and speeding up the development process. Electric vehicle production is a critical emerging market for Trelleborg, and we are keen to support the progression to electrification. The networking opportunities offered by the Niche Vehicle Network fosters a collaborative approach to industry challenges, leading to the inception of the project team.'

Richard Hall, Director, Great British Sportscars, Ollerton, England, states: 'Building a working proof-of-concept within a vehicle is the end goal for the project. Working with other like-minded companies that are focused on innovation is key for us, there is a synergy in our outlook, with this project providing a great basis for knowledge-sharing and collaboration.'

The R&D project is for a six-month period, with findings and results published during 2022.

About Far-UK Ltd

Far-UK is a composite engineering research and development company based in Nottingham, England, offering a revolutionary approach to the design and manufacture of lightweight structural composite components. Far-UK brings together the combined industry expertise of engineering, manufacturing and materials to offers a revolutionary approach to the design and manufacture of lightweight structural components.



About Great British Sport Cars Limited

Great British Sportscars is a leading name in the British and worldwide sports cars industry. With over 25 years of experience making classic Lotus style cars a reality.

About Engenuity Ltd

The engineering arm of HRC group, Engenuity is committed to providing an agile engineering service to develop lightweight, durable, cost efficient components (whether metallic or composite) in short time scales, optimising customers' products and their competitiveness.



The Niche Vehicle Network (NVN) is a free to join, independent network of UK niche vehicle manufacturers and specialist technology organisations active in the niche vehicle sector.

The Network plays a significant role in bringing together companies, helping small but innovative businesses to navigate a complex landscape.

Supported by Innovate UK, the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, and the Advanced Propulsion Centre, NVN provides a collaborative R&D Programme supporting innovative, SME-led projects focusing on developing and demonstrating zero emission and low carbon vehicle technologies in niche vehicle applications, with an emphasis on vehicle electrification, zero emissions and light-weighting.

NVN also facilitates collaboration and knowledge sharing, providing its members with the opportunity to network and showcase innovation to the industry at a variety its own and industry events. www.nichevehiclenetwork.co.uk

