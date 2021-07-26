Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Trelleborg AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TREL B   SE0000114837

TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)

(TREL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/26 04:01:59 am
209.85 SEK   -0.78%
03:38aTRELLEBORG : Becomes Involved in a Zero Emission Vehicle Technology Project
PU
07/22Trelleborg Seeks Acquisitions
CI
07/22TRELLEBORG : Interim report April - June 2021 (PDF)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trelleborg : Becomes Involved in a Zero Emission Vehicle Technology Project

07/26/2021 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trelleborg Becomes Involved in a Zero Emission Vehicle Technology Project
Date: 26.07.21
Funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) through The Niche Vehicle Network, Trelleborg's applied technologies operation will undertake a research and development project focused on electric vehicle (EV) battery material and design, as part of a collaboration with Far-UK Ltd, Great British Sportscars Limited and Engenuity Ltd. The early stage R&D stream initiative provides a platform for collaborative research in the area of zero emission vehicle technologies within the UK niche vehicle sector.

The focus of the R&D project is to develop a novel material as an alternative to aluminum, that can be integrated into an EV battery to reduce the overall weight of the battery case, supporting the decarbonization of vehicles on the road and reducing emissions through light weighting.

Neil O'Keeffe, Technical Director, Trelleborg's applied technologies operation in Rochdale, England, states: 'We are actively developing new materials within the EV sector, and we know that collaboration is key to understanding industry challenges and speeding up the development process. Electric vehicle production is a critical emerging market for Trelleborg, and we are keen to support the progression to electrification. The networking opportunities offered by the Niche Vehicle Network fosters a collaborative approach to industry challenges, leading to the inception of the project team.'

Richard Hall, Director, Great British Sportscars, Ollerton, England, states: 'Building a working proof-of-concept within a vehicle is the end goal for the project. Working with other like-minded companies that are focused on innovation is key for us, there is a synergy in our outlook, with this project providing a great basis for knowledge-sharing and collaboration.'

The R&D project is for a six-month period, with findings and results published during 2022.

About Far-UK Ltd
Far-UK is a composite engineering research and development company based in Nottingham, England, offering a revolutionary approach to the design and manufacture of lightweight structural composite components. Far-UK brings together the combined industry expertise of engineering, manufacturing and materials to offers a revolutionary approach to the design and manufacture of lightweight structural components.
About Great British Sport Cars Limited
Great British Sportscars is a leading name in the British and worldwide sports cars industry. With over 25 years of experience making classic Lotus style cars a reality.
About Engenuity Ltd
The engineering arm of HRC group, Engenuity is committed to providing an agile engineering service to develop lightweight, durable, cost efficient components (whether metallic or composite) in short time scales, optimising customers' products and their competitiveness.

The Niche Vehicle Network (NVN) is a free to join, independent network of UK niche vehicle manufacturers and specialist technology organisations active in the niche vehicle sector.

The Network plays a significant role in bringing together companies, helping small but innovative businesses to navigate a complex landscape.

Supported by Innovate UK, the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, and the Advanced Propulsion Centre, NVN provides a collaborative R&D Programme supporting innovative, SME-led projects focusing on developing and demonstrating zero emission and low carbon vehicle technologies in niche vehicle applications, with an emphasis on vehicle electrification, zero emissions and light-weighting.

NVN also facilitates collaboration and knowledge sharing, providing its members with the opportunity to network and showcase innovation to the industry at a variety its own and industry events. www.nichevehiclenetwork.co.uk

For more information, visit:

Press Service:
This press release is available for download in English. If you reproduce information from this release please give contact details as:
www.trelleborg.com
E-mail: news@trelleborg.com

English [doc]

Disclaimer

Trelleborg AB published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 07:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)
03:38aTRELLEBORG : Becomes Involved in a Zero Emission Vehicle Technology Project
PU
07/22Trelleborg Seeks Acquisitions
CI
07/22TRELLEBORG : Interim report April - June 2021 (PDF)
PU
07/22TRELLEBORG : Interim report April - June 2021
AQ
07/22Trelleborg AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
07/20TRELLEBORG : designs bespoke seal to help speed up construction of immersed tunn..
PU
07/15TRELLEBORG : New Sustainability Focus is on Protecting the Essential
PU
07/08TRELLEBORG : T-Time Issue 2 2021 is Now Available
PU
07/08TRELLEBORG : Invitation to a telephone conference regarding Trelleborg's interim..
AQ
07/06TRELLEBORG : Expands its Seals-Shop to Include Marine Seals and Bearings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33 192 M 3 817 M 3 817 M
Net income 2021 3 706 M 426 M 426 M
Net Debt 2021 8 094 M 931 M 931 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 57 332 M 6 604 M 6 594 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 22 209
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Trelleborg AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 211,50 SEK
Average target price 244,38 SEK
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Lennart Nilsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fredrik Nilsson Chief Financial Officer
Hans Torsten Gunnar Biörck Chairman
Anne-Mette Olesen Independent Director
Margot Gunilla Fransson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)15.89%6 217
MISUMI GROUP INC.13.00%9 556
HITACHI METALS, LTD.36.33%8 203
SFS GROUP AG29.90%5 495
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC42.16%5 252
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-35.68%5 093