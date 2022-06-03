Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Trelleborg AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TREL B   SE0000114837

TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)

(TREL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/03 05:46:10 am EDT
233.60 SEK   -0.60%
05:02aTRELLEBORG : Launches High-Temperature Seal to Increase Productivity in Semiconductor Subfab Applications
PU
05/30Buybacks of shares of series B in Trelleborg during week 21, 2022
AQ
05/25Lhyfe Partners with Trelleborgs Energi to Study Renewable Hydrogen Production System For South Sweden
MT
Trelleborg : Launches High-Temperature Seal to Increase Productivity in Semiconductor Subfab Applications

06/03/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Trelleborg Launches High-Temperature Seal to Increase Productivity in Semiconductor Subfab Applications
Date: 03.06.22
Trelleborg Sealing Solutions launches its Isolast® K-Fab™ Seal designed to provide long-term sealing and increased productivity in high-temperature semiconductor subfab applications. The Isolast® K-Fab™ Seal provides an alternative flange sealing solution to a traditional O-Ring, to prevent premature failure in extreme temperatures and aggressive chemical environments.

Chris Busby, Segment Director, Semiconductor and Product Line Director, O-Rings and Engineered Molded Parts at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, says: "The Isolast® K-Fab™ Seal is resistant to both extreme temperatures and the complex chemistries found in critical subfab environments that can be extremely destructive to the elastomer seals in flanges. The unique design includes a retained seal feature that ensures the seal is easy to retrofit into NW/KF/ISO vacuum fittings. Assembly of the flange is also made considerably easier by the design of the elastomer element that results in a puzzle-shaped connection to the flange insert. Overall, this contributes to significantly less unexpected downtime and lower cost of ownership."

Formulated from perfluoroelastomer (FFKM), a custom seal geometry utilizes significantly less rubber to eliminate overfill and extrusion, resulting in improved thermal properties, and elimination of thermal expansion and groove overfill. The seal geometry can withstand misalignment of the flange when compared to an O-Ring, for easy assembly. This optimal seal design increases performance, especially with varying pressure or vacuum conditions for increased service life and overall lower cost of ownership.

The Isolast® K-Fab™ Seal is temperature resistant for use up to +325 °C / +617 °F dependent on the material selection. Flexible use of elastomer materials is intended to lower the overall cost of ownership by matching the material performance with application. Suitable for combination with both aluminum or stainless steel, the Isolast® K-Fab™ Flange Seal can be manufactured from a range of elastomer materials including Isolast® FFKM, Isolast® PureFab™ FFKM for ultra-high purity, FKM and PureFab™ FKM.

For more information, please visit:

Press Service:
If you reproduce information from this release please give contact details as:
www.trelleborg.com
E-mail: news@trelleborg.com

Disclaimer

Trelleborg AB published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
