IN BRIEF: Trellus Health stock sinks after disappointing 2022 guidance

Trellus Health PLC - New York-based digital health platform provider - Expects "modest" revenue and a loss of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation loss to be in line with expectations for 2022. As at December 31, net cash position is seen totaling no less than USD18 million, slightly better than expected. Expects its cash runway to extend into 2025.

Previously, the company signed two contracts with the Mount Sinai Health System to provide certain patients with access to the Trellus resilience training and self-management programme for inflammatory bowel disease.

Current stock price: 10.11 pence, down 8.1% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 77%

