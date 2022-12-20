Advanced search
TRELLUS HEALTH PLC

(TRLS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:31 2022-12-20 am EST
10.11 GBX   -8.09%
Trellus Health plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
Gi Ondemand Announces Partnership with Trellus Health Enabling Gastroenterology Practices Nationwide to Provide Coordinated and Personalized Psychosocial and Nutritional Support for All Patients with Ibd
CI
Trellus Health To Deploy Inflammatory Bowel Disease Self-management System In US Hospital Network
MT
IN BRIEF: Trellus Health stock sinks after disappointing 2022 guidance

12/20/2022 | 09:42am EST
Trellus Health PLC - New York-based digital health platform provider - Expects "modest" revenue and a loss of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation loss to be in line with expectations for 2022. As at December 31, net cash position is seen totaling no less than USD18 million, slightly better than expected. Expects its cash runway to extend into 2025.

Previously, the company signed two contracts with the Mount Sinai Health System to provide certain patients with access to the Trellus resilience training and self-management programme for inflammatory bowel disease.

Current stock price: 10.11 pence, down 8.1% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 77%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TRELLUS HEALTH PLC
Trellus Health plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
Gi Ondemand Announces Partnership with Trellus Health Enabling Gastroenterology Practic..
CI
Trellus Health To Deploy Inflammatory Bowel Disease Self-management System In US Hospit..
MT
Trellus Health plc Signs Two Contracts with the Mount Sinai Health System
CI
Trellus Health plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
FTSE 100 Gains, Led by HSBC and Pearson
DJ
Trellus Health Names Interim CFO; Shares Up 14%
MT
Trellus Health plc Appoints Stephen Young as Interim Chief Financial Officer
CI
Trellus Health Co-Founder Takes on CEO Role
MT
Trellus Health Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,05 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 17,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,6 M 21,6 M -
EV / Sales 2022 86,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 46,1%
Managers and Directors
Marla C. Dubinsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Young Chief Financial Officer
Julian Huw Baines Non-Executive Chairman
Jamey Hancock Chief Technology Officer
Sherese Fralin Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRELLUS HEALTH PLC-76.84%22
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.51%1 792 916
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.69%49 290
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.83%47 546
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.42%44 151
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.50%35 561