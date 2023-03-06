Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Trellus Health plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRLS   GB00BNNFM402

TRELLUS HEALTH PLC

(TRLS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:18:44 2023-03-06 am EST
7.250 GBX   +7.41%
08:50aTrellus Health expects yearly loss due to high expenses
AN
06:48aNew UK Home Sales Set to Fall Again, Goodbody Data Says
DJ
05:22aSterling Likely to Trade Steady This Week
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trellus Health expects yearly loss due to high expenses

03/06/2023 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Trellus Health PLC - Cardiff-based digital health platform provider - Expects to report a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for 2022 in line with expectations on revenue of about USD30,000. This reflects the timing of "implementation of projects now underway in early 2023". As at December 31, cash amounts to USD19.1 million ahead of expectations. Looking ahead, expects early revenue generation to grow throughout 2023. In 2021, revenue was USD25,000, pretax loss was USD5.9 million.

Chief Executive Officer Marla Dubinsky says: "Our current revenues and user base are reflective of the timing of existing agreements, as well as the ongoing process of eligible patients being made aware of the availability of the Trellus Platform.

Back in October, Trellus reported an interim pretax loss of USD4.8 million for the half-year to June 30, widened from USD1.6 million a year prior. "Virtually all of loss in either period are administrative expenses," the firm said them. Revenue was USD10,000 versus none.

Current stock price: 7.25 pence each, up 7.4% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 74%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TRELLUS HEALTH PLC
08:50aTrellus Health expects yearly loss due to high expenses
AN
06:48aNew UK Home Sales Set to Fall Again, Goodbody Data Says
DJ
05:22aSterling Likely to Trade Steady This Week
DJ
04:25aFTSE 100 Edges Lower as Miners Fall; Utilities Gain
DJ
02:00aTrellus Health plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 December 2022 and F..
CI
02/17Trellus Health shares rise on irritable bowel syndrome product launch
AN
02/13Trellus inflammatory bowel disease product offered via NY Medicaid
AN
02/13Trellus inflammatory bowel disease product offered via NY Medicaid
AN
02/06FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.8% Amid Strong US Jobs Data
DJ
02/06UK Building Shares Drop After Activity Falls in January
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,05 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 17,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,1 M 13,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -77,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart TRELLUS HEALTH PLC
Duration : Period :
Trellus Health plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRELLUS HEALTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,07
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Marla C. Dubinsky Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Young Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mahony Non-Executive Chairman
Jamey Hancock Chief Technology Officer
Sherese Fralin Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRELLUS HEALTH PLC-32.50%13
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.45%1 900 329
SYNOPSYS INC.15.10%55 971
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.32%53 633
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.66%51 658
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION37.96%45 499