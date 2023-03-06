Trellus Health expects yearly loss due to high expenses

Trellus Health PLC - Cardiff-based digital health platform provider - Expects to report a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for 2022 in line with expectations on revenue of about USD30,000. This reflects the timing of "implementation of projects now underway in early 2023". As at December 31, cash amounts to USD19.1 million ahead of expectations. Looking ahead, expects early revenue generation to grow throughout 2023. In 2021, revenue was USD25,000, pretax loss was USD5.9 million.

Chief Executive Officer Marla Dubinsky says: "Our current revenues and user base are reflective of the timing of existing agreements, as well as the ongoing process of eligible patients being made aware of the availability of the Trellus Platform.

Back in October, Trellus reported an interim pretax loss of USD4.8 million for the half-year to June 30, widened from USD1.6 million a year prior. "Virtually all of loss in either period are administrative expenses," the firm said them. Revenue was USD10,000 versus none.

