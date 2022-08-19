Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Trematon Capital Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMT   ZAE000013991

TREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(TMT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
3.000 ZAR    0.00%
09:14aTREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director
PU
07/01TREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of Directors
PU
2021Trematon Capital Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trematon Capital Investments : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director

08/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1997/008691/06) Share code: TMT

ISIN: ZAE000013991 ("Trematon")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR

In terms of paragraph 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements the following information is disclosed:

Surname:

Groll

First name:

Allan

Designation:

Executive Director of Trematon

Name of associate:

Armchair Trust

Relationship with director:

Mr Groll is a trustee and a beneficiary of Armchair Trust

Number of shares:

17 713

Price per share:

300 cents

Value of transaction:

R53 139.00

Date of transaction:

17 August 2022

Nature of transactions:

On market purchase

Nature of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest:

Indirect beneficial

Clearance to deal:

Yes

Cape Town

19 August 2022

Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
09:14aTREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director
PU
07/01TREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of Directors
PU
2021Trematon Capital Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended A..
CI
2021Trematon Capital Investments Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six ..
CI
2021Trematon Capital Investments Limited Appoints Madalet Sessions as Independent Non-Execu..
CI
2021Trematon Capital Investments Limited’s Equity Buyback announced on January 29, 2020 has..
CI
2020Trematon Capital Investments Limited Declares Distribution, Payable on 21 December 2020
CI
2020Tranche Update on Trematon Capital Investments Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced ..
CI
2020TREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Annual results
CO
2020Trematon Capital Investments Limited Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 403 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 979 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -39,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 677 M 40,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,75x
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 497
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart TREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trematon Capital Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arnold Jack Shapiro Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arthur Leon Winkler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Lockhart-Ross Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Philip Fisher Independent Non-Executive Director
Madalet Sessions Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED-13.04%40
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.32%35 406
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.71%28 593
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-7.62%27 543
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.09%27 067
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.00%25 485