Trematon Capital Investments : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director

TREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1997/008691/06) Share code: TMT

ISIN: ZAE000013991 ("Trematon")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR

In terms of paragraph 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements the following information is disclosed:

Surname: Groll First name: Allan Designation: Executive Director of Trematon Name of associate: Armchair Trust Relationship with director: Mr Groll is a trustee and a beneficiary of Armchair Trust Number of shares: 17 713 Price per share: 300 cents Value of transaction: R53 139.00 Date of transaction: 17 August 2022 Nature of transactions: On market purchase Nature of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of interest: Indirect beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes Cape Town 19 August 2022

Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited