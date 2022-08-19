Trematon Capital Investments : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director

TREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1997/008691/06) Share code: TMT
ISIN: ZAE000013991 ("Trematon")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR
In terms of paragraph 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements the following information is disclosed:
|
Surname:
|
Groll
|
First name:
|
Allan
|
Designation:
|
Executive Director of Trematon
|
Name of associate:
|
Armchair Trust
|
Relationship with director:
|
Mr Groll is a trustee and a beneficiary of Armchair Trust
|
Number of shares:
|
17 713
|
Price per share:
|
300 cents
|
Value of transaction:
|
R53 139.00
|
Date of transaction:
|
17 August 2022
|
Nature of transactions:
|
On market purchase
|
Nature of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Clearance to deal:
|
Yes
|
Cape Town
|
|
19 August 2022
|
Sponsor
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Disclaimer
Trematon Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:13:07 UTC.