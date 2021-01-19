Log in
TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST

TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST

(TRMT)
Tremont Mortgage Trust : Announces 2020 Dividend Allocation

01/19/2021 | 04:34pm EST
Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2020 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

Common Shares

 

 

Dividend Allocation
Per Share

Declaration
Dates

 

Record
Dates

 

Paid/Payable
Dates

 

Dividends
Per Share

 

Ordinary
Income

 

Section
199A
Dividend(1)

 

Qualified
Dividend(2)

 

Total
Capital
Gain

 

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(3)

 

Return of
Capital

01/16/20

 

01/27/20

 

02/20/20

 

$0.2200

 

$0.2200

 

$0.2200

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

03/31/20

 

04/10/20

 

05/21/20

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

07/16/20

 

07/27/20

 

08/20/20

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

10/15/20

 

10/26/20

 

11/19/20

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0100

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

12/07/20

 

12/17/20

 

01/15/21

 

$0.5300

 

$0.5300

 

$0.5300

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

 

 

 

TOTALS:

 

$0.7800

 

$0.7800

 

$0.7800

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

 

$0.0000

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

TRMT’s common share CUSIP number is 894789106. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Tremont Mortgage Trust is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, which is an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2021
