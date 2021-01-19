Tremont Mortgage Trust : Announces 2020 Dividend Allocation

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2020 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

Common Shares

Dividend Allocation

Per Share Declaration

Dates Record

Dates Paid/Payable

Dates Dividends

Per Share Ordinary

Income Section

199A

Dividend(1) Qualified

Dividend(2) Total

Capital

Gain Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain(3) Return of

Capital 01/16/20 01/27/20 02/20/20 $0.2200 $0.2200 $0.2200 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 03/31/20 04/10/20 05/21/20 $0.0100 $0.0100 $0.0100 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 07/16/20 07/27/20 08/20/20 $0.0100 $0.0100 $0.0100 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 10/15/20 10/26/20 11/19/20 $0.0100 $0.0100 $0.0100 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 12/07/20 12/17/20 01/15/21 $0.5300 $0.5300 $0.5300 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 TOTALS: $0.7800 $0.7800 $0.7800 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

TRMT’s common share CUSIP number is 894789106. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Tremont Mortgage Trust is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, which is an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

