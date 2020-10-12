Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tremont Mortgage Trust    TRMT

TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST

(TRMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tremont Mortgage Trust : Announces Management and Board Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Tom Lorenzini Appointed as President

Matt Jordan Appointed as Managing Trustee

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced that Thomas J. Lorenzini has been appointed President effective January 1, 2021.

Mr. Lorenzini has served as Managing Director, Capital Markets for Tremont Realty Capital, the commercial real estate finance division of RMR, since 2019 and previously served as Senior Director Capital Markets, of Tremont Realty Capital since 2016. Mr. Lorenzini is a founding member of Tremont’s predecessor business and has more than 25 years of experience in the commercial real estate finance industry. Prior to joining Tremont’s predecessor business in 2000, Mr. Lorenzini served in various leadership roles at Finova Realty Capital and Belgravia Realty Capital.

In addition, TRMT announced that Matthew P. Jordan has been appointed Managing Trustee, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Jordan joined The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR) in 2012 and has been a member of the senior management team since that time. Mr. Jordan will continue to serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of RMR.

Both Mr. Lorenzini and Mr. Jordan succeed David M. Blackman, who is retiring from RMR on June 30, 2021 and therefore resigning from his executive officer positions with both TRMT and RMR effective December 31, 2020. Mr. Blackman has been with TRMT since 2017, and he has been with RMR since 2009. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Blackman will remain a non-executive employee of RMR until his retirement on June 30, 2021.

Adam D. Portnoy, a Managing Trustee of TRMT and a Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of RMR, made the following statement:

“Tom brings an unmatched depth of experience and breadth of relationships cultivated over the past 25 years within the national commercial real estate brokerage community. The Board is confident that he is the right person to lead TRMT in expanding our high performing loan portfolio to achieve greater scale in the future.”

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Tremont Mortgage Trust is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, which is an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq. No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
08:03aTREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Announces Management and Board Changes
BU
10/06TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesda..
BU
08/04TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/04TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
08/04TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/16TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
BU
07/07TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesd..
BU
06/30TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
06/30TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Obtains Additional Management Fee Waiver
BU
06/15TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12,2 M - -
Net income 2020 8,70 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,67x
Yield 2020 9,38%
Capitalization 23,8 M 23,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
Duration : Period :
Tremont Mortgage Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,25 $
Last Close Price 2,88 $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Blackman President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Gerald Douglas Lanois Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Trustee
John L. Harrington Independent Trustee
Joseph L. Morea Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST-41.94%24
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)42.09%73 445
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.32.24%42 593
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-14.18%21 803
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.2.21%20 828
SEGRO PLC5.24%14 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group