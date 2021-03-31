Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tremont Mortgage Trust    TRMT

TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST

(TRMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tremont Mortgage Trust : First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, April 28th

03/31/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. On Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President Tom Lorenzini and Chief Financial Officer Doug Lanois will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (833) 366-1119. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6771. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10153758.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.trmtreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. TRMT is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with more than $32 billion in assets under management and more than 30 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about TRMT, please visit www.trmtreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
04:16pTREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST  : First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Wedne..
BU
03/02TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Tremont Mortgage Trust to ..
MT
02/24TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST  : JonesTrading Adjusts Tremont Mortgage Trust PT to $8.5..
MT
02/22TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/19TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Reports Improved Q4 Net Income, Revenue Over Year-Ago ..
MT
02/19TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
02/19TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Fourth Quarter 2020 Press Release
PU
02/19TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Fourth Quarter 2020 Supplemental
PU
02/19TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
BU
01/25TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST  : Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Mond..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11,8 M - -
Net income 2021 1,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 13,4%
Capitalization 48,3 M 48,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
Duration : Period :
Tremont Mortgage Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,50 $
Last Close Price 5,81 $
Spread / Highest target -5,34%
Spread / Average Target -5,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas J. Lorenzini President
Gerald Douglas Lanois Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John L. Harrington Independent Trustee
Joseph L. Morea Independent Trustee
William A. Lamkin Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST53.30%48
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-3.69%60 255
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.1.24%39 706
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.71%24 178
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION3.14%23 942
SEGRO PLC-0.38%15 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ