DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Frontier chair sells; Tremor CEO buys 80,000 shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Tremor International Ltd - London-listed digital advertising firm focused on video, data & connected TV - Chief Executive Officer Ofer Druker buys 12,214 shares at USD3.9603 on November 7, 9,472 shares at USD3.9574 on November 8, 11,544 shares for at USD3.7755 on November 9, 22,636 shares at USD 4.1106 each on November 10 and 25,242 shares at USD4.3955 on November 11. The total transaction amount is USD333,435.

----------

Cake Box Holdings PLC - Enfield, England-based specialist cream cake retailer - Chief Commercial Officer Jaswir Singh buys 50,000 shares at 117.28 pence each on Monday.

----------

Crystal Amber Fund Ltd - Guernsey-based investment company - Juan Morera, an employee of investment adviser, sells 50,000 at GBP1.14 each for GBP57,000 in total on Monday.

----------

Endeavour Mining PLC - producer with assets in Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast - Non-Executive Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan buys 6,000 shares at GBP16.71 each on Monday. The total transaction value is GBP100,260.

----------

Gym Group PLC - Croydon-based low-cost gym chain - Non-Executive Director Richard Stables buys 35,000 shares at 104.20p each on November 9 and 15,000 shares at 97.46p on November 10. The transactions are worth GBP51,089 in total.

----------

Frontier Developments PLC - Cambridge, England-based video games developer and publisher - Chair David Gammon sells 35,000 at 1,400p each on November 11. Remains beneficially interested in a total of 245,000 shares, representing 0.6% of the company's issued share capital.

----------

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.