Nexxen International Ltd - New York-based advertising technology company, formerly known as Tremor International Ltd - Chief Executive Officer Ofer Druker sells shares to cover tax obligations triggered by non-discretionary plans. Druker sells 72,394 shares, worth USD182,141, on the Nasdaq Global Market. Druker now interested in 4.3 million shares, a 2.98% stake.
Current stock price: 205.20 pence, up 3.6%
12-month change: down 27%
