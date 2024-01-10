Tremor International Ltd, formerly Taptica International Ltd, is an Israel-based company engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native, and display technology to reach the users for every app, service, and brand. Tremor International Ltd works with more than 450 advertisers including Amazon, Disney, Twitter. The Company activity has three core divisions: Tremor Video, which helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through video technology combined with advanced audience data; RhythmOne, media division which drives business outcomes in multiscreen advertising; and Unruly video marketplace with direct integrations with publishers and advertisers. The Company is present in more than 60 countries.