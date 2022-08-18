Tremor International : Announces Closing of $25 Million Strategic Investment in VIDAA - Form 6-K

Tremor International Announces Closing of $25 Million Strategic Investment in VIDAA





Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in Video, Data, and Connected TV ("CTV") advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media partners to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, today announces the closing of its previously announced $25 million equity investment in VIDAA (the "Investment"), which was satisfied through existing cash resources.





VIDAA is a smart TV operating system and streaming platform, and a subsidiary of Hisense Co., Ltd. In connection with the Investment Tremor has also extended, for multiple years, its exclusive agreement to share VIDAA's automatic content recognition ("ACR") data for global measurement and targeting across the Company's end-to-end platform. VIDAA has also granted exclusivity in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia to the Unruly SSP and Spearad ad server, which was already designated as its preferred monetization platform globally. VIDAA is expected to utilize the Investment to support its plan to increase its distribution across additional OEMs, with the goal to grow global reach in key markets such as the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Australia, as well as others.





About Tremor International





Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.





Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com





Unruly, the media side of Tremor, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with premium publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands. To learn more, visit www.unruly.co





Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).





https://www.tremorinternational.com/ For more information, visit:





For further information please contact:





Tremor International Ltd. Billy Eckert, Senior Director Investor Relations ir@tremorinternational.com KCSA (US Investor Relations) Adam Holdsworth aholdsworth@kcsa.com Vigo Consulting (UK Financial PR and Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia Kate Kilgallen tremor@vigoconsulting.com Tel: +44 20 7390 0230 finnCap Ltd Jonny Franklin-Adams / James Thompson (Corporate Finance) Tim Redfern / Dicky Chambers (ECM) Tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited Fred Walsh Alain Dobkin Nick Adams Richard Short Tel: +44 20 7710 7600 Tremor PR Contact: Caroline Smith

VP, Communications, Tremor International

csmith@tremorinternational.com





Forward Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Tremor identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the potential benefits associated with the partnership with VIDAA, the investment in VIDAA or benefits of any of Tremor's or Unruly's other commercial partnerships or investments and any other statements related to its future financial results. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Tremor's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Tremor cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Tremor's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 15, 2022. Any forward-looking statements made by Tremor in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Tremor does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.





Tremor and Unruly, and the Tremor and Unruly logo are trademarks of Tremor International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word "partner" or "partnership" in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.



