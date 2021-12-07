Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tremor International Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRMR   IL0011320343

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD

(TRMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tremor International : Block Admission Application - Form 6-K

12/07/2021 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Block Admission Application
Tremor International Ltd (AIM: TRMR), a global leader in Video and Connected TV ('CTV') advertising, offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, announces that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for a block admission of 4,000,000 ordinary shares of NIS0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur on or around the 9 December 2021.
These New Ordinary Shares shall be issued and allotted from time to time pursuant to the exercise of share options and the vesting of restricted share units (RSUs), performance share units (PSUs) and restricted shares under the Company's Global Share Incentive Plan (2011), the Company's 2017 Equity Incentive Plan and the New Taptica Management Incentive Scheme and RhythmOne Plan. The New Ordinary Shares, when issued, shall rank equally with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares.
For further information please contact:
Tremor International Ltd.
Billy Eckert, Investor Relations
ir@tremorinternational.com
KCSA (U.S. Investor Relations)
Adam Holdsworth, Investor Relations
aholdsworth@kcsa.com
Vigo Consulting (U.K. Financial PR & Investor Relations)
Jeremy Garcia
Antonia Pollock
Tel: +44 020 7390 0230 or tremor@vigoconsulting.com
finnCap Ltd.
Jonny Franklin-Adams / James Thompson (Corporate Finance)
Tim Redfern / Dicky Chambers (ECM)
Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Fred Walsh
Alain Dobkin
Nick Adams
Richard Short
Tel: +44 20 7710 7600
About Tremor International
Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor International's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app.

The media side of Tremor International, Unruly, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor International has a meaningful number of direct integrations with publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands.

Tremor International is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).

For more information visit: https://www.tremorinternational.com/



Disclaimer

Tremor International Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 11:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
06:12aTREMOR INTERNATIONAL : Block Admission Application - Form 6-K
PU
12/01TREMOR INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference - F..
PU
12/01Tremor International to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
GL
12/01Unruly Launches Content-level Targeting to Enhance the Value of Publishers' CTV and Vid..
AQ
11/23TREMOR INTERNATIONAL : Statement re Press Speculation - Form 6-K
PU
11/23Tremor International Shuts Down Media Speculation On Potential Sale
MT
11/22Tremor International Shareholders Demand Sales Talks, Share Buyback
MT
11/16Tremor International Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter 2021
CI
11/16TREMOR INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretion..
PU
11/16TREMOR INTERNATIONAL : Notice of Investor Presentation - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 314 M - -
Net income 2021 57,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 124 M 1 123 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 564
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Tremor International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,29 $
Average target price 17,70 $
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ofer Israel Druker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sagi Niri Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher John Stibbs Non-Executive Chairman
Tal Moshayov Chief Technology Officer
Yaniv Carmi Secretary, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD40.82%1 123
WPP PLC35.19%16 593
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA41.46%16 242
OMNICOM GROUP INC.10.69%14 803
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.47.66%13 675
CYBERAGENT, INC.9.82%8 696