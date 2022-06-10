Log in
    TRMR   IL0011320343

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD

(TRMR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-06-10 am EDT
425.40 GBX   -5.04%
Tremor International : Director Dealings - Correction - Form 6-K

06/10/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
Director Dealings - Correction

Tremor International Ltd. announces a correction to the 'Director/PDMR Shareholding' announcement released on 10 June 2022 under RNS Number: 5190O. The trades executed on 18 April 2022 and 19 April 2022 were previously reported in the 'Director/PDMR Shareholding' announcement released on 20 April 2022. Both trades have therefore been removed, and the amended announcement appears below in full.

Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary
Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5

Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in Video, Data and Connected TV ("CTV") advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media partners to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, announces that, Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer, has sold shares (the "Share Sale") of NIS0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in order to cover the tax obligations triggered by the vesting of PSUs announced on 20 April 2022. Full details of the Share Sale are detailed in the table below.

The Ordinary Shares were sold on the NASDAQ Global Market in order to cover part of the tax obligations of the Chief Executive Officer pursuant to previously established non-discretionary plans to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares in accordance with the terms of Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Director
Position
Ordinary Shares Sold
Share Sale Price
Resultant Holding
% of total voting rights
Ofer Druker
Chief Executive Officer
17,156
$5.92
3,440,295
2.25%

For further information or enquiries please contact:
Tremor International Ltd
Billy Eckert, Investor Relations Director
ir@tremorinternational.com
KCSA (US Investor Relations)
Adam Holdsworth
aholdsworth@kcsa.com
Vigo Consulting (UK Financial PR and Investor Relations)
Jeremy Garcia
Kate Kilgallen
tremor@vigoconsulting.com
Tel: +44 20 7390 0230
finnCap Ltd
Jonny Franklin-Adams / James Thompson (Corporate Finance)
Tim Redfern / Dicky Chambers (ECM)
Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Fred Walsh
Alain Dobkin
Nick Adams
Richard Short
Tel: +44 20 7710 7600


About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com

Unruly, the media side of Tremor, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with premium publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands. To learn more, visit www.unruly.co

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).

For more information, visit: https://www.tremorinternational.com/

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ofer Druker
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Tremor International Ltd
b)
LEI
213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each
Identification code
IL0011320343
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares

c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
$5.92 17,156
d)
Aggregated information:
• Aggregated volume
• Price

17,156 Ordinary Shares
101,563.52
e)
Date of the transaction
3 May 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ Global Market

Disclaimer

Tremor International Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 20:42:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
