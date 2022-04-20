Tremor International : Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary - Form 6-K

Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary

Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5

Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in Video, Data and Connected TV ("CTV") advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media partners to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, announces that in accordance with the vesting schedule for certain performance stock units over Ordinary Shares of NIS0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("PSUs" and "Ordinary Shares") 1,520,218 time based PSUs over Ordinary Shares have vested and been issued to certain Directors of the Company as set out in the table below. In order to cover the tax obligations triggered by the vesting of the PSUs, certain Directors have also sold shares (the "Share Sale") of NIS0.01 each in the capital of the Company of the Directors. Full details of the Share Sale are detailed in the table below.

The Ordinary Shares were sold on the NASDAQ Global Market in order to cover part of the tax obligations of certain Directors pursuant to previously established non-discretionary plans to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares in accordance with the terms of Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Director Position Ordinary Shares Issued Ordinary Shares Sold Share Sale Price Resultant Holding % of total voting rights Ofer Druker Chief Executive Officer 959,680 23,884

35,200

25,400

39,800

20,400

15,400 $6.73

$6.70

$6.59

$6.52

$6.34

$6.55 3,760,051 2.44% Yaniv Carmi Chief Operating Officer 490,538 245,270 $7.42 1,500,791 0.97% Sagi Niri Chief Financial Officer 70,000 - - 473,900 0.31%





For further information please contact:

Tremor International Ltd Billy Eckert, Investor Relations Director ir@tremorinternational.com KCSA (US Investor Relations) Adam Holdsworth aholdsworth@kcsa.com Vigo Consulting (UK Financial PR and Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia Antonia Pollock Kate Kilgallen tremor@vigoconsulting.com Tel: +44 20 7390 0230 finnCap Ltd Jonny Franklin-Adams / James Thompson (Corporate Finance) Tim Redfern / Dicky Chambers (ECM) Tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited Fred Walsh Alain Dobkin Nick Adams Richard Short Tel: +44 20 7710 7600





About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com

Unruly, the media side of Tremor, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with premium publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands. To learn more, visit www.unruly.co

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ofer Druker 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tremor International Ltd b) LEI 213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Performance Stock Units over Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each Identification code IL0011320343 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of PSUs c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 959,680 d) Aggregated information: • Aggregated volume • Price 959,680 Ordinary Shares n/a e) Date of the transaction 12 April 2022* f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Market





* In accordance with terms of the PSU Award Agreement, the PSUs are deemed vested on 24 February 2022, the date the Company publicly issued its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Yaniv Carmi 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tremor International Ltd b) LEI 213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Performance Stock Units over Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each Identification code IL0011320343 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of PSUs c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 490,538 d) Aggregated information: • Aggregated volume • Price 490,538 Ordinary Shares n/a e) Date of the transaction 12 April 2022* f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Market

* In accordance with terms of the PSU Award Agreement, the PSUs are deemed vested on 24 February 2022, the date the Company publicly issued its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sagi Niri 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tremor International Ltd b) LEI 213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Performance Stock Units over Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each Identification code IL0011320343 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of PSUs c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 70,000 d) Aggregated information: • Aggregated volume • Price 70,000 Ordinary Shares n/a e) Date of the transaction 12 April 2022* f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Market

* In accordance with terms of the PSU Award Agreement, the PSUs are deemed vested on 24 February 2022, the date the Company publicly issued its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ofer Druker 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tremor International Ltd b) LEI 213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each Identification code IL0011320343 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $6.73 23,884 $6.70 35,200 $6.59 25,400 $6.52 39,800 $6.34 20,400 $6.55 15,400 d) Aggregated information: • Aggregated volume • Price 160,084 Ordinary Shares $1,053,599.46 e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2022

12 April 2022

13 April 2022

14 April 2022

18 April 2022

19 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Market



