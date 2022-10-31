Tremor International : Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5 - Form 6-K

Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5





Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in Video, Data, and Connected TV ("CTV") advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media partners to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, announces that, pursuant to previously established non-discretionary plans to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares in accordance with the terms of Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Rule 10b5-1 Plans"), Ofer Druker, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Yaniv Carmi, Chief Operating Officer, have sold shares (the "Share Sale") of NIS0.01 each in the capital of the Company, in order to cover the tax obligations triggered by the vesting of RSUs and PSUs announced on 22 September 2022 and 12 October 2022. Full details of the Share Sale are detailed in the table below.





Pursuant to the previously established non-discretionary Rule 10b5-1 Plans, Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer, is expected to sell in the future a further portion of such newly issued Ordinary Shares to cover tax obligations triggered by the vesting of the PSUs announced on 12 October 2022. Once such sales of Ordinary Shares occur under the non-discretionary Rule 10b5-1 Plans, such dealings will be reported.





Director Position Ordinary Shares Sold Share Sale Price Resultant Holding % of total voting rights Ofer Druker Chief Executive Officer 9,292 12,526 7,466 9,266 4,620 $3.92 $4.06 $4.02 $3.86 $3.83 4,060,675 2.78% Yaniv Carmi Chief Operating Officer 130,626 $3.50 1,679,543 1.15%





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ofer Druker 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tremor International Ltd b) LEI 213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each Identification code IL0011320343 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $3.9227 $4.0601 $4.0196 $3.8614 $3.8279 9,292 12,526 7,466 9,266 4,620 d) Aggregated information: • Aggregated volume • Price

43,170 Ordinary Shares $170,779.72 e) Date of the transaction 24 October 2022 25 October 2022 26 October 2022 27 October 2022 28 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Market





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Yaniv Carmi 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tremor International Ltd b) LEI 213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each Identification code IL0011320343 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $3.4972 130,626 d) Aggregated information: • Aggregated volume • Price

130,626 Ordinary Shares $456,818.72 e) Date of the transaction 17 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Market



