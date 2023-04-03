Tremor International : Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5 - Form 6-K

Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5





Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in Video, Data, and Connected TV ("CTV") advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media partners to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, announces that, pursuant to previously established non-discretionary plans to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares in accordance with the terms of Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Rule 10b5-1 Plans"), Ofer Druker, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has sold shares (the "Share Sale") of NIS0.01 each in the capital of the Company, in order to cover the tax obligations triggered by the vesting of RSUs announced on 27 March 2023. Full details of the Share Sale are detailed in the table below.





Director Position Ordinary Shares Sold Share Sale Price Resultant Holding % of total voting rights Ofer Druker Chief Executive Officer 4,520 4,320 6,524 6,920 8,788 $2.63 $2.56 $2.60 $2.61 $2.61 3,926,183 2.75%





For further information please contact:





Tremor International Ltd Billy Eckert, Senior Director Investor Relations ir@tremorinternational.com KCSA (US Investor Relations) David Hanover tremorir@kcsa.com Vigo Consulting (UK Financial PR and Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia Kate Kilgallen tremor@vigoconsulting.com Tel: +44 20 7390 0230 finnCap Ltd Jonny Franklin-Adams / Charlie Beeson / George Dollemore (Corporate Finance) Tim Redfern / Harriet Ward (ECM) Tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited Fred Walsh Alain Dobkin Nick Adams Richard Short Tel: +44 20 7710 7600

About Tremor International





Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.





Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com





Amobee optimizes outcomes for advertisers and media companies, while providing a better consumer experience. Its platform assists customers by furthering their audience development, optimizing their cross-channel performance across all TV, connected TV, and digital media, and driving new customer growth through detailed analytics and reporting. To learn more, visit www.amobee.com





Unruly, the media side of Tremor, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with premium publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands. To learn more, visit www.unruly.co





Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ: (TRMR).





https://www.tremorinternational.com/ For more information, visit:



