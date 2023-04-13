Advanced search
    TRMR   IL0011320343

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD

(TRMR)
  Report
2023-04-13
234.40 GBX   +2.00%
Tremor International : Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5 - Form 6-K
PU
04/03Tremor International : Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5 - Form 6-K
PU
03/15FTSE 100 Closed Down 3.8% as Banking Sector Concerns Continue
DJ
Tremor International : Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5 - Form 6-K

04/13/2023
Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5

Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in Video, Data, and Connected TV ("CTV") advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media partners to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, announces that, pursuant to previously established non-discretionary plans to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares in accordance with the terms of Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Rule 10b5-1 Plans"), Ofer Druker, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has sold shares (the "Share Sale") of NIS0.01 each in the capital of the Company, in order to cover the tax obligations triggered by the vesting of RSUs announced on 27 March 2023. Full details of the Share Sale are detailed in the table below.
Director
Position
Ordinary Shares Sold
Share Sale Price
Resultant Holding
% of total voting rights
Ofer Druker
Chief Executive Officer
3,324
10,724
8,124
4,896
5,992
14,892
5,524
$2.61
$2.63
$2.64
$2.69
$2.73
$2.77
$2.85
3,872,707
2.71%

For further information please contact:

Tremor International Ltd
Billy Eckert, Senior Director Investor Relations
ir@tremorinternational.com
KCSA (US Investor Relations)
David Hanover
tremorir@kcsa.com
Vigo Consulting (UK Financial PR and Investor Relations)
Jeremy Garcia
Kate Kilgallen
tremor@vigoconsulting.com
Tel: +44 20 7390 0230
finnCap Ltd
Jonny Franklin-Adams / Charlie Beeson / George Dollemore (Corporate Finance)
Tim Redfern / Harriet Ward (ECM)
Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Fred Walsh
Alain Dobkin
Nick Adams
Richard Short
Tel: +44 20 7710 7600
About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com

Amobee optimizes outcomes for advertisers and media companies, while providing a better consumer experience. Its platform assists customers by furthering their audience development, optimizing their cross-channel performance across all TV, connected TV, and digital media, and driving new customer growth through detailed analytics and reporting. To learn more, visit www.amobee.com

Unruly, the media side of Tremor, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with premium publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands. To learn more, visit www.unruly.co

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ: (TRMR).

For more information, visit: https://www.tremorinternational.com/

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ofer Druker
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Tremor International Ltd
b)
LEI
213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each
Identification code
IL0011320343
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$2.6127
3,324
$2.6312
10,724
$2.6404
8,124
$2.6851
4,896
$2.7326
5,992
$2.7723
14,892
$2.8533
5,524
d)
Aggregated information:

• Aggregated volume

• Price

53,476 ordinary shares

$144,917.94
e)
Date of the transaction
3 April 2023
4 April 2023
5 April 2023
6 April 2023
10 April 2023
11 April 2023
12 April 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ Global Market

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tremor International Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 20:51:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
