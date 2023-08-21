Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5





Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in data-driven video and Connected TV ("CTV") advertising technology offering an end-to-end platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media companies to maximize inventory yield, announces that pursuant to previously established non-discretionary plans to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares in accordance with the terms of Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Rule 10b5-1 Plans"), Ofer Druker, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has sold shares (the "Share Sale") of NIS0.01 each in the capital of the Company, in order to cover the tax obligations triggered by the vesting of RSUs announced on 3 July 2023. Full details of the Share Sale are detailed in the table below.





Director Position Ordinary Shares Sold Share Sale Price Resultant Holding % of total voting rights Ofer Druker Chief Executive Officer 1,936 2,076 4,792 1,862 1,534 564 1,660 628 5,354 6,144 9,270 3,990 1,792 2,776 1,374 $3.72 $3.74 $3.80 $3.77 $3.73 $3.74 $3.71 $3.68 $3.60 $3.52 $3.26 $3.18 $3.16 $3.15 $3.19 3,956,959 2.76%





For further information or enquiries please contact:





For further information or enquiries please contact:

Tremor International Ltd
Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations
ir@tremorinternational.com





