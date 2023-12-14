Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5
Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR), a global leader in data-driven video and Connected TV ("CTV") advertising technology offering an end-to-end platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media companies to maximize inventory yield, announces that pursuant to previously established non-discretionary plans to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares in accordance with the terms of Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Rule 10b5-1 Plans"), Carmi Yaniv, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, has sold shares (the "Share Sale") of NIS0.01 each in the capital of the Company, in order to cover the tax obligations triggered by the vesting of PSUs announced on 17 November 2023. Full details of the Share Sale are detailed in the table below.
Director
Position
Ordinary Shares Sold
Share Sale Price
Resultant Holding
% of total voting rights
Carmi Yaniv
Chief Operating Officer
82,500
$2.13
1,954,539
1.34%
For further information please contact:
Tremor International Ltd.
Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations
ir@tremorinternational.com
KCSA (U.S. Investor Relations)
David Hanover, Investor Relations
Vigo Consulting (U.K. Financial PR & Investor Relations)
Jeremy Garcia
Peter Jacob
Aisling Fitzgerald
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited
Jonny Franklin-Adams / Charlie Beeson / George Dollemore (Corporate Finance)
Tim Redfern / Harriet Ward (ECM)
Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
About Tremor International
Tremor International, the parent company of the Nexxen portfolio of advertising technology products and platforms, empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Tremor International, through its Nexxen-branded products and platforms, delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core. The Company's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, measurement, and optimization - available individually or in combination - all designed to enable partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.
Tremor International is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).
For more information, visit www.tremorinternational.com and to learn more about the Company's recent rebranding, please visit www.nexxen.com.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Carmi Yaniv
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Tremor International Ltd
b)
LEI
213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Performance Stock Units over Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each
Identification code
IL0011320343
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$2.1309
82,500
d)
Aggregated information:
• Aggregated volume
• Price
82,500 Ordinary Shares
$175,799.25
e)
Date of the transaction
13 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ Global Market
