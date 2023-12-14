Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5

Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR), a global leader in data-driven video and Connected TV ("CTV") advertising technology offering an end-to-end platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media companies to maximize inventory yield, announces that pursuant to previously established non-discretionary plans to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares in accordance with the terms of Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Rule 10b5-1 Plans"), Carmi Yaniv, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, has sold shares (the "Share Sale") of NIS0.01 each in the capital of the Company, in order to cover the tax obligations triggered by the vesting of PSUs announced on 17 November 2023. Full details of the Share Sale are detailed in the table below.

Director Position Ordinary Shares Sold Share Sale Price Resultant Holding % of total voting rights Carmi Yaniv Chief Operating Officer 82,500 $2.13 1,954,539 1.34%





For further information please contact:





Tremor International Ltd.

Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations

ir@tremorinternational.com





KCSA (U.S. Investor Relations)

David Hanover, Investor Relations

tremorir@kcsa.com





Vigo Consulting (U.K. Financial PR & Investor Relations)

Jeremy Garcia

Peter Jacob

Aisling Fitzgerald

Tel: +44 20 7390 0230 or tremor@vigoconsulting.com





Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Charlie Beeson / George Dollemore (Corporate Finance)

Tim Redfern / Harriet Ward (ECM)

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500





About Tremor International





Tremor International, the parent company of the Nexxen portfolio of advertising technology products and platforms, empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Tremor International, through its Nexxen-branded products and platforms, delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core. The Company's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, measurement, and optimization - available individually or in combination - all designed to enable partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.





Tremor International is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).





For more information, visit www.tremorinternational.com and to learn more about the Company's recent rebranding, please visit www.nexxen.com .





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Carmi Yaniv 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tremor International Ltd b) LEI 213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Performance Stock Units over Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each Identification code IL0011320343 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $2.1309 82,500 d) Aggregated information: • Aggregated volume • Price 82,500 Ordinary Shares $175,799.25 e) Date of the transaction 13 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Market



