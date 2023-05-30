Advanced search
    TRMR   IL0011320343

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD

(TRMR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:01:18 2023-05-30 am EDT
258.20 GBX   -0.15%
Tremor International : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:15aTremor International Swings to Q1 Adjusted Loss as Revenue Drops; Reiterates 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
MT
06:34aTremor International swings to quarterly loss, revenue down
AN
Tremor International : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

05/30/2023 | 08:07am EDT
Tremor International Ltd.

First Quarter 2023

Earnings Call

May 30, 2023

All Q1 2023 figures reflect combined results of Tremor International &

Amobee while Q1 2022 figures do not include results from Amobee

Introduction to Speakers and Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation has been prepared by Tremor International Ltd. (the "Company" or "Tremor"). This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to: statements regarding the anticipated financial results for Q2 2023, H1 2023, H2 2023, and full year 2023; anticipated benefits of Tremor's strategic transactions and commercial partnerships; anticipated features and benefits of Tremor's products and service offerings; Tremor's positioning for continued future growth in both the US and international markets in 2023 and beyond; Tremor's medium- to long-term prospects; management's belief that Tremor is well-positioned to benefit from anticipated future industry growth trends and Company-specific catalysts; the potential negative impact of inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, recession concerns, and the widespread global supply chain issues that have limited advertising activity and the anticipation that these challenges could continue to have an impact for the remainder of 2023 and beyond; the future impact of the Company's liquidity position and its ability to meet the ongoing needs of the business as well as for future potential investments and related initiatives; the anticipated benefits from the Company's investment in VIDAA and its enhanced strategic relationship with Hisense; the anticipated benefits and synergies from the Amobee acquisition and ability of Tremor to continue to recognize those synergies; Tremor's ability to continue to execute on cross-selling opportunities and its introduction of new technology products to a significantly larger customer base and addressable market; the timing to complete the technology integration of Amobee, as well as any other statements related to Tremor's future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Tremor's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments in the COVID-19 pandemic as well as global conflicts and war, and how those developments may adversely impact Tremor's business, customers, and the markets in which Tremor competes, changes in industry trends, the risk that Tremor will not realize the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Amobee and strategic investment in VIDAA, including as a result of an inability to integrate Amobee's business effectively and efficiently into Tremor, and other negative developments in Tremor's business or unfavourable legislative or regulatory developments. Tremor cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Tremor's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 7, 2023. Any forward-looking statements made by Tremor in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Tremor does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

In addition to financial information presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), this presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, including, but not limited to, Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-IFRS Net Income (Loss), and Non-IFRS Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share. These non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most comparable IFRS measures, and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. See IFRS / Non-IFRS Reconciliation tables included in the appendix of this presentation for: "Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC," "Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA," and "Net Income (Loss) to Non-IFRS Net Income (Loss)".

This presentation contains statistical data, estimates, and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information, as well as other information based on our internal sources. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data nor do we undertake to update such data after the date of this presentation. Tremor, and the Tremor logo are trademarks of Tremor International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the platform and products of Tremor. The use of the word "partner" or "partnership" in this presentation does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.

Significant Progress Made Integrating Amobee and Enhancing Combined Sales Team

  • Creating horizontal CTV and Video focused platform fueled by unique and exclusive data, for both sides of the ecosystem
  • Significantly invested in combining sales processes and platforms, and providing advanced training, during Q1
  • Moved Tremor Video's CTV & Video capabilities and majority of managed business to Amobee DSP in Q1 (will sunset Tremor Video DSP)
  • Poised to largely complete integration by end of H1 2023
  • Continuing to expect $65 million in total annualized operating cost synergies
  • Integration positions Company for future CTV share gains & market leadership

DSP + CTV + Video

Enterprise Self-Service +

Omnichannel + Linear Planning

Enhanced Tech Platform

CTV + Video + Enterprise Self-

Service + Data-Driven Planning +

Linear TV Planning + Cross-Planning

Enhanced Sales Team

Unified Platforms & Processes +

Enhanced Marketing and Sales

Materials + Advanced Training +

Cohesive Team

Sales Teams

Sales Teams

Cross-Platform Planner Launch Expands Total Addressable Market and Enhances CTV Growth Opportunity

Enables linear advertisers to expand into

streaming & CTV, reduces deduplication,

and enhances our CTV growth opportunity

CTV Planning

Linear Planning

  • Significantly expands Tremor's total addressable market
  • Encouraged by early signs from testing with major broadcasters and agencies that solution can drive larger deals, increase product adoption, and drive higher levels of CTV activity on our platform

Cross-platform planner strongly positions Company as advertisers are projected to spend nearly

$100 billion

advertising in the U.S. alone on linear TV and CTV over the next several years

Q1 2023 Results Highlighted by CTV & Programmatic Growth

Generated record Q1 CTV

Grew CTV revenue by

Generated record Q1

revenue of $21.3 Million

34% Y/o/Y in Q1

Programmatic revenue of

$62.5 Million

6% Y/o/Y Growth in

CTV revenue reflected 34% of

Programmatic revenue

Programmatic revenue in Q1

Programmatic revenue

expanded to 87% of revenue

(up from 27% in Q1 2022)

(up from 73% in Q1 2022)

Seeing notable improvement in the advertising demand environment in Q2 2023 compared to earlier in Q1 2023

