Tremor International : Share buyback-transaction in own shares - Form 6-K

Share buyback-transaction in own shares





Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in Video, Data and Connected TV ("CTV") advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media partners to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, announces that on 11 April 2022 it bought-back 78,911 ordinary shares of NIS0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in the AIM market at an average price of 538.81 pence per Ordinary Share. The Ordinary Shares were acquired through finnCap Ltd. pursuant to the Company's Buyback Programme on the AIM market as announced on 1 March 2022 and will be reclassified as dormant shares under the Israeli Companies Law (without any rights attached thereon) and will be held in treasury.





Total Voting Rights





For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Tremor notifies the market that as at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 184,708,528 ordinary shares with a nominal value of NIS0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares"), along with 31,100,816 shares reclassified as dormant shares under the Israeli Companies Law (without any rights attached thereon), the Company holds these dormant shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights is 153,607,712.





The above figure of 153,607,712 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.





For further information or enquiries please contact:





Tremor International Ltd Billy Eckert, Investor Relations Director ir@tremorinternational.com KCSA (US Investor Relations) Adam Holdsworth aholdsworth@kcsa.com Vigo Consulting (UK Financial PR and Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia Kate Kilgallen tremor@vigoconsulting.com Tel: +44 20 7390 0230 finnCap Ltd Jonny Franklin-Adams / James Thompson (Corporate Finance) Tim Redfern / Dicky Chambers (ECM) Tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited Fred Walsh Alain Dobkin Nick Adams Richard Short Tel: +44 20 7710 7600





The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The Company confirms that it is no longer in possession of any unpublished price sensitive information.





About Tremor International





Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.





Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com





Unruly, the media side of Tremor, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with premium publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands. To learn more, visit www.unruly.co





Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).





https://www.tremorinternational.com/ For more information, visit:



