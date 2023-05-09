Tremor inks deal with Scope3 to offer green media products

Tremor International Ltd - New York-based advertising technology company - Announces a global partnership with Scope3 which will see Scope3's carbon emission measurement methodology applied to CTV inventory. Says that through Unruly, the supply-side platform in Tremor's platform, buyers can access Green Media Product curated deals - powered by Scope3 data - across premium display, video and now, CTV, to achieve performance goals while mapping and measuring the carbon emissions of their media spend.

Current stock price: 227 pence, up 4.6% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 45%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

