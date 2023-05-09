Advanced search
    TRMR   IL0011320343

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD

(TRMR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-05-09 am EDT
227.00 GBX   +4.61%
02:46pTremor inks deal with Scope3 to offer green media products
AN
09:01aIn a First, Tremor International to Offer Green Media Products on CTV, Powered by Scope3 Data
AQ
05/02Tremor International's Unruly SSP Partners with TCL Ffalcon to Expand Premium TV Inventory Access Globally
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tremor inks deal with Scope3 to offer green media products

05/09/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
Tremor International Ltd - New York-based advertising technology company - Announces a global partnership with Scope3 which will see Scope3's carbon emission measurement methodology applied to CTV inventory. Says that through Unruly, the supply-side platform in Tremor's platform, buyers can access Green Media Product curated deals - powered by Scope3 data - across premium display, video and now, CTV, to achieve performance goals while mapping and measuring the carbon emissions of their media spend.

Current stock price: 227 pence, up 4.6% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 45%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 418 M - -
Net income 2023 32,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 410 M 410 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 087
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Tremor International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,74 $
Average target price 15,64 $
Spread / Average Target 471%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ofer Israel Druker Director
Sagi Niri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Stibbs Non-Executive Chairman
Tal Moshayov Chief Technology Officer
Yaniv Carmi COO, Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD-18.30%391
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA18.28%19 305
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.12.76%18 351
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.132.26%15 377
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.93%15 060
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.8.47%13 947
