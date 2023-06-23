VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trench Metals Corp . (“Trench Metals” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TMC, FWB: 33H2) is pleased to unveil the details of its 2023 prospecting program at the Company's Higginson Lake Uranium Project in Northern Saskatchewan. The program seeks to capitalize on the success of the 2022 program, which yielded promising results at the Peterson Rapids Showing.



The Peterson Rapids Showing, situated just southeast of the rapids between Peterson and Higginson Lake, approximately 11.3 kilometers southeast of Charlebois Lake, exhibited promising indicators during last year’s campaign. As a result, Trench Metals is set to undertake extensive subsequent activities to delve deeper into this prospective zone.

Additionally, the Company will broaden its investigative scope to incorporate the Charlebois Lake Showings and Dianne Uranium Showings, situated about 7 kilometers southeast of the Higginson Lake Uranium Project. These regions present significant potential for uranium deposits and warrant thorough examination to uncover their true resource potential.

The Company’s 2023 Prospecting program will employ cutting-edge technology, utilizing state-of-the-art scintillometers. These advanced instruments will play a vital role in identifying high-priority targets for trenching and drilling. The Company aims to maximize efficiency and expedite the exploration process by employing man-portable drills.

"We are pleased to announce our comprehensive work program for the Higginson Lake Uranium Project in Northern Saskatchewan," said Simon Cheng, CEO of Trench Metals . "Building upon the positive results from our 2022 program, we are confident that the upcoming prospecting activities, aided by advanced scintillometers, will allow us to identify prospective targets and unlock the potential of this highly prospective region."

Trench Metals remains committed to upholding the highest environmental and safety standards throughout its exploration endeavors. The Company is committed to the enforcement of stringent protocols and compliance with regulatory prerequisites to guarantee ethical and sustainable operations.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for and has approved the technical information in this release.

About Trench Metals Corp

Trench Metals Corp . is a mineral exploration company specializing in uranium. We create value for our shareholders by engaging in promising mineral exploration opportunities. Our main goal is the advancement of various projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Trench Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Trench Metals has the right to acquire a 100% interest in two highly prospective uranium projects in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Uranium district. Higginson Lake Uranium Project covers an area of approximately 5900 hectares and is 52 kilometers northeast of Stony Rapids, accessible by Highway 905 and 964. The Higginson Lake Uranium Project hosts two historic drill-indicated reserves totalling 4,800,000 lbs of U308. And the Gorilla Lake Uranium Project comprises nearly 7000 hectares in the Northern Mining District of Saskatchewan near the Shea Creek uranium deposit. The Athabasca District is home to the highest grade of uranium deposits in the world and accounts for 18% of global uranium production.





