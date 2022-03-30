Trencor : Availability of Integrated Annual Report, Notice of AGM and B-BBEE Compliance Report

TRENCOR LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No 1955/002869/06)
Share Code: TRE
ISIN: ZAE000007506 ("Trencor" or "the Company")
AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, NOTICE OF AGM AND B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT
AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT
Trencor's integrated annual report, incorporating its audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, is available on the Company's website: http://www.trencor.net/financial-reports/2021-reports/
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The annual general meeting of the Company will be held remotely via an electronic facility on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 at 10:00 to transact the business as stated in the notice of the annual general meeting forming part of the integrated annual report.
The salient dates pertaining to the annual general meeting are as follows:
|
2022
|
Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the
|
notice of the annual general meeting
|
Friday, 25 March
|
Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and vote
|
Tuesday, 3 May
|
Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to attend and
|
vote
|
Friday, 6 May
|
Forms of proxy to be lodged, for administrative purposes, by 10:00* on
|
Monday, 16 May
* proxies not lodged by this time may be e-mailed toproxy@computershare.co.zato be received by not later than the commencement of the meeting.
Shareholders and other persons wishing to participate in the meeting via electronic means will be required to contact Computershare atproxy@computershare.co.zaas soon as possible but, for administration purposes, no later than 10:00 on Monday, 16 May 2022, in order to obtain log in details. On registration for voting, a voting paper will be issued.
BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ("B-BBEE") COMPLIANCE REPORT
Trencor's current B-BBEE annual compliance report is available on the Company's website: http://www.trencor.net/corporate-information/b-bbee/
Trencor Services Proprietary Limited
Secretaries
30 March 2022
Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
www.trencor.net