    TRE   ZAE000007506

TRENCOR LIMITED

(TRE)
  
Trencor : Availability of Integrated Annual Report, Notice of AGM and B-BBEE Compliance Report

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
TRENCOR LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No 1955/002869/06)

Share Code: TRE

ISIN: ZAE000007506 ("Trencor" or "the Company")

AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, NOTICE OF AGM AND B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

Trencor's integrated annual report, incorporating its audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, is available on the Company's website: http://www.trencor.net/financial-reports/2021-reports/

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The annual general meeting of the Company will be held remotely via an electronic facility on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 at 10:00 to transact the business as stated in the notice of the annual general meeting forming part of the integrated annual report.

The salient dates pertaining to the annual general meeting are as follows:

2022

Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the

notice of the annual general meeting

Friday, 25 March

Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and vote

Tuesday, 3 May

Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to attend and

vote

Friday, 6 May

Forms of proxy to be lodged, for administrative purposes, by 10:00* on

Monday, 16 May

* proxies not lodged by this time may be e-mailed toproxy@computershare.co.zato be received by not later than the commencement of the meeting.

Shareholders and other persons wishing to participate in the meeting via electronic means will be required to contact Computershare atproxy@computershare.co.zaas soon as possible but, for administration purposes, no later than 10:00 on Monday, 16 May 2022, in order to obtain log in details. On registration for voting, a voting paper will be issued.

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ("B-BBEE") COMPLIANCE REPORT

Trencor's current B-BBEE annual compliance report is available on the Company's website: http://www.trencor.net/corporate-information/b-bbee/

Trencor Services Proprietary Limited

Secretaries

30 March 2022

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

www.trencor.net

Disclaimer

Trencor Limited published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
