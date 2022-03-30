Trencor : Availability of Integrated Annual Report, Notice of AGM and B-BBEE Compliance Report

TRENCOR LIMITED

AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, NOTICE OF AGM AND B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

Trencor's integrated annual report, incorporating its audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, is available on the Company's website: http://www.trencor.net/financial-reports/2021-reports/

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The annual general meeting of the Company will be held remotely via an electronic facility on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 at 10:00 to transact the business as stated in the notice of the annual general meeting forming part of the integrated annual report.

The salient dates pertaining to the annual general meeting are as follows:

2022 Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of the annual general meeting Friday, 25 March Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and vote Tuesday, 3 May Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to attend and vote Friday, 6 May Forms of proxy to be lodged, for administrative purposes, by 10:00* on Monday, 16 May

* proxies not lodged by this time may be e-mailed toproxy@computershare.co.zato be received by not later than the commencement of the meeting.

Shareholders and other persons wishing to participate in the meeting via electronic means will be required to contact Computershare atproxy@computershare.co.zaas soon as possible but, for administration purposes, no later than 10:00 on Monday, 16 May 2022, in order to obtain log in details. On registration for voting, a voting paper will be issued.

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ("B-BBEE") COMPLIANCE REPORT

Trencor's current B-BBEE annual compliance report is available on the Company's website: http://www.trencor.net/corporate-information/b-bbee/

