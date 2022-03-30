Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Trencor Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRE   ZAE000007506

TRENCOR LIMITED

(TRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trencor : Summarised Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRENCOR LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No 1955/002869/06)

Share Code: TRE

ISIN: ZAE000007506 ("the Company")

SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

This short form announcement is the responsibility of the directors and represents a summary of the information contained in the full announcement, which is available on the Company's website https://www.trencor.net/financial-reports/2021-reports/ and https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/JSE/ISSE/TRE/YEres21.pdf

The Company's independent auditors have issued an unmodified audit opinion which contains no key audit matters. The annual financial statements, audit opinion and the basis for its unmodified opinion are available on the company's website on https://www.trencor.net/financial-reports/2021-reports/

Any investment decisions by shareholders and other investors should be based on consideration of the full announcement. The full announcement is also available from the registered office of the Company and at the offices of the sponsor, at no charge, during normal business hours.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

2021 2020

Operating loss before net finance expenses Profit/(Loss) before tax

Headline earnings/(loss) Headline earnings/(loss) per share Assets in specie dividend per share Cash dividends per share Consolidated net asset value per share

Rm Rm Rm

(3) (43)

4 (20)

6 (38)

Cents Cents Cents Cents

3 (22)

- 249

- 160

697 658

DIVIDEND

No dividends were declared in respect of 2021.

On behalf of the board

Ric Sieni

Chief Executive Officer and Financial Director

30 March 2022

Directors:

Independent non-executive: David Nurek (Chairman), Eddy Oblowitz, Roddy Sparks Executive: Ric Sieni (Chief Executive Officer and Financial Director)

Secretaries: Trencor Services Proprietary Limited

Registered Office: 13th Floor, The Towers South, Heerengracht, Cape Town 8001

Transfer Secretaries: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank 2196 (Private Bag X9000, Saxonwold 2132) Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited, 100 Grayston Drive, Sandown, Sandton 2196

Disclaimer

Trencor Limited published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRENCOR LIMITED
07:35aTRENCOR : Summarised Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
07:35aTRENCOR : Availability of Integrated Annual Report, Notice of AGM and B-BBEE Compliance Re..
PU
03/03TRENCOR : Further Trading Statement for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
01/12An Unknown buyer acquired 9.99% stake in Trencor Limited from Peresec Prime Brokers Ltd..
CI
2021Trencor Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Trencor Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Trencor Limited Announces Changes to the Board and to Board Committees
CI
2021Trencor Limited Announces Change of Chief Executive Officer
CI
2021Trencor Limited Approves Election of Board and Audit Committee Members
CI
2021Trencor Limited Announces Retirement of Hennie Van Der Merwe as Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -38,0 M -2,61 M -2,61 M
Net cash 2020 894 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 783 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart TRENCOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trencor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRENCOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Antonio Sieni CEO, Executive Director & Finance Director
David Morris Nurek Non-Executive Chairman
Edwin Oblowitz Independent Non-Executive Director
Roderick John Alwyn Sparks Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRENCOR LIMITED-1.74%54
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.27%5 635
BOC AVIATION LIMITED4.55%5 293
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-17.56%4 580
GATX CORPORATION19.97%4 494
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-12.07%2 522