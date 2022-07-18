Trencor : Trading Statement – Six months ended 30 June 2022

TRENCOR LIMITED

TRADING STATEMENT - SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Pending publication of the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 ("current period"), expected to occur on or about 17 August 2022, shareholders are advised that based on information currently available, the Company expects basic loss and headline loss per share for the current period to be between 0,7 and 0,2 cents compared to the reported basic loss and headline loss per share of 9 cents for the six months ended 30 June 2021. This represents a positive change of between 92% and 98%.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed nor reported on by Trencor's independent auditors.

On behalf of the Board

Ric Sieni

Chief Executive Officer and Financial Director

18 July 2022

