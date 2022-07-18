Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Trencor Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRE   ZAE000007506

TRENCOR LIMITED

(TRE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
5.400 ZAR    0.00%
04:04aTRENCOR : Trading Statement – Six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
06/17TRENCOR : Disclosure of Acquisition of Trencor shares
PU
03/30Trencor Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trencor : Trading Statement – Six months ended 30 June 2022

07/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
TRENCOR LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No 1955/002869/06)

Share Code: TRE

ISIN: ZAE000007506

("Trencor" or "the Company")

TRADING STATEMENT - SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Pending publication of the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 ("current period"), expected to occur on or about 17 August 2022, shareholders are advised that based on information currently available, the Company expects basic loss and headline loss per share for the current period to be between 0,7 and 0,2 cents compared to the reported basic loss and headline loss per share of 9 cents for the six months ended 30 June 2021. This represents a positive change of between 92% and 98%.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed nor reported on by Trencor's independent auditors.

On behalf of the Board

Ric Sieni

Chief Executive Officer and Financial Director

18 July 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

www.trencor.net

Disclaimer

Trencor Limited published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 6,00 M - -
Net cash 2021 935 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 153x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 937 M 55,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart TRENCOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trencor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRENCOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Antonio Sieni CEO, Executive Director & Finance Director
David Morris Nurek Non-Executive Chairman
Edwin Oblowitz Independent Non-Executive Director
Roderick John Alwyn Sparks Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRENCOR LIMITED17.65%55
BOC AVIATION LIMITED17.86%5 950
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.91%4 104
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-20.43%3 919
GATX CORPORATION-9.60%3 354
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-32.75%1 933