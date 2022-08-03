Trend Innovations : on its Plans to Expand the Base of News Sources

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB:TREN), a company engaged in information technology based on AI, continues active developing of Thy News application in recent months.

Thy News is a news aggregator that allows users to follow news from around the world through a variety of sources. It collects all possibly interesting information in one place, without limiting its users to pre-installed websites. Every time, thanks to real-time updates, users receive only the latest news from the sources of their interest.

So far, the database already consists of 149,000 news sources received via RSS channels, which helps find thousands different pieces of news.

Thy News team seeks to develop improvements that will provide users with the ability to add any news sources which have RSS feeds on their own. Although the application already has a large list of supported RSS services, it is intended to offer another way to get the updates users may need. The application with this feature can become more attractive to anyone working in a specific area.

Working on the app development, Trend Innovations Holding Inc. aims to provide its users with an interesting product by bringing together all the convenient and informative functionality. It will be available in Thy News application.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB: TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

