    4704   JP3637300009

TREND MICRO

(4704)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/04 01:00:00 am
6170 JPY   +0.16%
Trend Micro : This Week in Security News - February 4, 2022

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Welcome to our weekly roundup, where we share what you need to know about cybersecurity news and events that happened over the past few days. Learn about the Samba vulnerability discovered by Trend Micro the White House's warning of Russian hacks as tensions with Ukraine grow. 

By: Jon Clay February 04, 2022Read time: 2 min (699 words)

Subscribe

Disclaimer

Trend Micro Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 21:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 188 B 1 632 M 1 632 M
Net income 2021 34 962 M 303 M 303 M
Net cash 2021 182 B 1 579 M 1 579 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 861 B 7 475 M 7 475 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 975
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart TREND MICRO
Duration : Period :
Trend Micro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREND MICRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6 170,00 JPY
Average target price 6 983,64 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Fen Chen Auditor
Mahendra Negi Group CFO, COO & Representative Director
Ming Jang Chang Representative Director
Max Cheng Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Simzer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREND MICRO-3.60%7 490
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.43%2 258 431
SEA LIMITED-35.17%81 503
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.16%77 164
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.87%62 329
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.64%46 570