Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Trend Micro Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMICY   US89486M2061

TREND MICRO INCORPORATED

(TMICY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:57 2022-12-14 pm EST
49.09 USD   +2.06%
08:04aTrend Micro Urges Security Teams to Prepare for the Next Era of Ransomware
PR
12/01Trend Micro Incorporated Announces New Protection Deployment Model, Trend Micro Cloud Sentry
CI
11/30Tranche Update on Trend Micro Incorporated's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 10, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trend Micro Urges Security Teams to Prepare for the Next Era of Ransomware

12/15/2022 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Latest research details how cybercrime business models might change

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro published a new report today warning that the ransomware industry could be on the verge of a revolution that sees actors expand into other areas of cybercrime or partner with hostile governments and organized crime groups.

The report highlights the key building blocks of modern ransomware attacks and predicts where threats may be evolving.

To read a full copy of the report, The Near and Far Future of Today's Ransomware Groups, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/us/security/news/cybercrime-and-digital-threats/the-future-of-ransomware 

Jon Clay, vice president of threat research at Trend Micro: "Change is the only constant in cybercrime, and sooner or later, economic and geopolitical forces may compel ransomware groups to adapt or die. Amidst this uncertain threat landscape, network defenders need platform-based security to provide visibility and control across all attack surfaces, including hybrid cloud infrastructure. Our latest report will help them prepare for the future."

The report highlights the history of ransomware and the key building blocks of modern attacks before proposing scenarios that show where threats may be evolving.

Threat actors will continue to evolve their attacks in response to corporate defensive strategies, law enforcement successes, and government sanctions. This could include scaling up attacks through increased automation, targeting more IoT and cloud environments, improving professionalism and execution, and more effectively monetizing attacks.

The report also predicts that ransomware actors will eventually be motivated to change their business models due either to the cumulative impact of relatively small changes or by more radical global factors. This could lead to them developing supply chain attacks to cut out reliance on initial access brokers, using stolen data for stock manipulation, selling more services to traditional organized crime syndicates, merging with other criminal groups, or even working with government actors.

There is no silver bullet to solve these challenges. As they emerge, network defenders and governments should tackle changes to cybercrime business models. Trend Micro's report also provides a set of potential actions to prepare for these scenarios, including:

  • Hardening internet-facing and internal corporate systems
  • Migrating to cloud services
  • Focusing defensive efforts on detection and response and initial access vectors
  • Strengthening government sanctions on major actors and facilitators
  • Regulating cryptocurrency to increase transparency, protect consumers against fraud and make money laundering harder

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trend-micro-urges-security-teams-to-prepare-for-the-next-era-of-ransomware-301703850.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TREND MICRO INCORPORATED
08:04aTrend Micro Urges Security Teams to Prepare for the Next Era of Ransomware
PR
12/01Trend Micro Incorporated Announces New Protection Deployment Model, Trend Micro Cloud S..
CI
11/30Tranche Update on Trend Micro Incorporated's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November ..
CI
11/30Trend Micro Incorporated's Equity Buyback announced on November 10, 2022, has expired w..
CI
11/29Trend Micro Incorporated Supports AWS Open Standards-Based Security Data Lake
CI
11/29/C O R R E C T I O N -- Trend Micro Incorporated/
PR
11/10Trend Micro Q3 2022 Reflects Continued Global SaaS Expansion
PR
11/10Trend Micro Incorporated Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending De..
CI
11/10Trend Micro : 2022 Q3 Financial Report Data
PU
11/10Trend Micro Incorporated announces an Equity Buyback for 850,000 shares, representing 0..
CI
More news