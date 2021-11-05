A Review and Analysis of 2021 Buer Loader Campaigns

In this blog entry and technical brief we review Buer Loader 2021 activity and campaigns. Buer Loader is known for entering the underground market at a pointedly competitive price in 2019. Now, it seems that Buer Loader has established itself well and remains actively used by threat actors.

Buer Loader 2021 Lures

Part of Buer Loader's service is to setup a domain to facilitate C&C. This helps researchers better monitor the campaigns involving Buer Loader, because multiple customers or threat actors would end up using the same C&C. Here we give an overview of the distinct aspect of the 2021 campaigns that used Buer Loader.

A campaign in April used emails pretending to be shipping notices from DHL contain the new Buer Loader written in Rust. The attachments were either Word or Excel documents.