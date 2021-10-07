Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Trend Micro Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4704   JP3637300009

TREND MICRO INCORPORATED

(4704)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trend Micro Incorporated : CISA, NIST Says Use Cybersecurity Control Systems

10/07/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last July 2021, US President Joe Biden signed a memorandum on improving the US's cybersecurity for critical infrastructure control systems. It establishes a voluntary initiative, encouraging collaboration between the federal government and the critical infrastructure community to improve cybersecurity control.

In line with this memorandum, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is instructed to lead the development of preliminary cross-sector control system cybersecurity performance goals and sector-specific performance goals within one year of the memorandum.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), together with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) performed a primary crosswalk of available control system resources, recommending practices that were produced by the US government and the private sector.

The crosswalk focused on various cybersecurity documents related to best practices and risk mitigation. These documents include CISA Cyber Essentials, NISTIR 8183, Rev 1, "Cybersecurity Framework Version 1.1 Manufacturing Profile, and CISA Pipeline Cyber Risk Mitigation.

Upon review, CISA and NIST have determined nine categories of recommended cybersecurity practices, using the categories as the foundation for preliminary control systems cybersecurity performance goals.

The nine categories are:

  • Risk Management and Cybersecurity Governance, which aims to "identify and document cybersecurity control systems using established recommended practices".
  • Architecture and Design, which has the objective of integrating cybersecurity and resilience into system architecture in line with established best practices.
  • Configuration and Change Management. This category aims to documents and control hardware and software inventory, system settings, configurations, and network traffic flows during the control system hardware and software lifecycles.
  • Physical Security, which aims to limit physical access to systems, facilities, equipment, and other infrastructure assets to authorized users.
  • System and Data Integrity, Availability, and Confidentiality. This category aims to protect the control system and its data against corruption, compromise, or loss.
  • Continuous Monitoring and Vulnerability Management, which aims to implement and perform continuous monitoring of control systems cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.
  • Training and Awareness aims to train personnel to have the fundamental knowledge and skills needed to determine control systems cybersecurity risks.
  • Incident Response and Recovery. This category aims to implement and test control system response and recovery plans with clearly defined roles and responsibilities.
  • Supply Chain Risk Management, which aims to identify risks associated with control system hardware, software, and manage services.

CISA explained that the nine categories' goals outlined above are "foundational activities for effective risk management", representing high-level cybersecurity best practices. The agency also said that these are not an exhaustive guide to all facets of an effective cybersecurity program.

As cyber threats and risks become more and more sophisticated and difficult to mitigate, it is important for critical infrastructure owners to future-proof their enterprises, minimizing operational risks and disturbances.

Apart from practices identified by CISA and NIST, owners and users should understand various practical countermeasures that should be considered during their planning and design phases.

Check out our "Best Practices for Securing Smart Factories: Three Steps to Keep Operations Running" to learn more about security issues, defense strategies, and the benefit of efficiently securing factories with minimal TCO.

Disclaimer

Trend Micro Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 18:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TREND MICRO INCORPORATED
02:17pTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : CISA, NIST Says Use Cybersecurity Control Systems
PU
10/05Trend Micro Incorporated Launches Cyber Academy to Keep Kids Safe Online
CI
10/01TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : This Week in Security News – October 1, 2021
PU
09/30TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Mac Users Targeted by Trojanized iTerm2 App
PU
09/29TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : FormBook Adds Latest Office 365 0-Day Vulnerability (CVE-2021-4..
PU
09/27TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : IoT and Zero Trust Are Incompatible? Just the Opposite
PU
09/27TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Fake Installers Drop Malware and Open Doors for Opportunistic A..
PU
09/24TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : This Week in Security News - September 24, 1021
PU
09/24TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Examining the Cring Ransomware Techniques
PU
09/22TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : CISA Reports Top Vulnerabilities From Remote Work
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 186 B 1 672 M 1 672 M
Net income 2021 31 531 M 283 M 283 M
Net cash 2021 175 B 1 570 M 1 570 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 828 B 7 429 M 7 426 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 975
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart TREND MICRO INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Trend Micro Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREND MICRO INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5 940,00 JPY
Average target price 6 492,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Fen Chen President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Mahendra Negi Group CFO, Representative Director & VP
Ming Jang Chang Chairman
Max Cheng Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Simzer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREND MICRO INCORPORATED0.00%7 336
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.78%2 202 690
SEA LIMITED58.42%174 116
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC68.98%99 448
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-24.80%75 366
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE33.39%67 207