Trend Micro Incorporated : and MIH Consortium Lay the Safety Foundation for Electric Vehicles

DALLAS, October 20, 2021 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the partnership with MIH Consortium initiated by Foxconn Technology Group,

jointly deploy the world's first safety-based developer tool platform to be included in the "EVKit" for electric vehicles taking into account safety and cybersecurity.

The future trend of electric vehicles is to provide innovative and personalized driving experiences through software-defined vehicles (SDV), artificial intelligence, big data, and connectivity. The collaboration between Trend Micro and MIH, combining Trend Micro's global expertise in vehicle cybersecurity, is the first development and implementation of EVKit's security framework and interface based on the Secure by Design concept. In addition to providing a secure software implementation environment with data safely transmitted and stored, a development environment that is convenient, safe, and with an authentication mechanism is provided on the EVKit.

"To shorten the development cycle and lower entry barrier, MIH is creating an Open EV Platform for the Software-Defined Vehicles future. The Open EV Platform (EVKit) consists of hardware and software covering the full lifecycle of EV development, testing, and deployment. It also enables the creation of an Open EV marketplace," said William Wei, CTO at MIH. "Trend Micro is one of the most important partners to MIH when it comes to vehicle security. With their deep security knowledge, MIH can define a common security framework for electric vehicles. The framework supports in-vehicle network intrusion detection, system protection, and threat defender from the internet. Our partnership provides a unified interface for global security players to participate in the ecosystem easily and attract more developers."

Max Cheng, Executive Vice President of Core Technology and CIO at Trend Micro commented, "According to research, connected cars is expected to be as high as 80% of the global sales of cars by 20351. The annual value brought by driving data in 2030 is expected to reach USD 400 billion2. When there are opportunities, there are most likely threats. Therefore, cybersecurity has become one of the most critical elements of connected cars. However, the cybersecurity solution has known to be a separate add-on software in the traditional automobile industry is not the most effective method. The most effective way to solve the cybersecurity of connected cars is to adopt a development platform with Secure by Design as the design basis and cybersecurity protection mechanism on the software architecture to improve future automobiles' security effectively. To provide a safe and secure Open EV Platform, Trend Micro has also established a specialized automotive cybersecurity team to work with MIH jointly to provide EVKit with the state of the art security architecture."

Based on Secure by Design, Trend Micro and MIH construct and design the in-vehicle security software architecture for the EVKit, including:

Assisting in EVKit's security architecture and interface development to provide a secure vehicle software runtime environment, protect vehicle-to-cloud data transmission, secure data access, and identity authentication.



Providing big data management and access and storage functions with identity authentication on the cloud. Automakers can easily build AI, and big data applications such as remote monitoring, predicted maintenance, and VSOC.



Providing an interface to EVKit's information security function, OEM and third-party can integrate applications into this open platform for effortless compliance with various country's automotive cybersecurity regulations.



Developing and providing a full-vehicle secure firmware Over The Air (FOTA) engine which comply with cybersecurity regulations.



Providing proactive software security protection mechanisms on EVKit such as intrusion detection system (IDS), AI-based anomaly detection, and abnormal communication detection.

1 Fuji Keizai：コネクテッドカー(つながる車)の世界市場を調査

2McKinsey & Co: Unlocking the full lifecycle value from connected-car data

