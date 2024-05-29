(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

TrenDevice is on top with a 16 percent rise after reporting Wednesday that it ended 2023 with Ebitda more than doubling to EUR2.0 million from EUR745,000 a year earlier while operating loss improved to EUR624,000 from EUR1.3 million in 2022.

----------

Mare Engineering Group follows with a rise of 9.4 percent.

----------

LOSERS

----------

On the bottom ends Estrima, which gives up 7.3 percent after losing 11 percent in the last month and 46 percent in the last six. On Wednesday, the company approved consolidated financial statements as of December 31, reporting a group net loss of EUR11.9 million from the negative EUR3.1 million in 2022. Value of production was EUR44.5 million, down from EUR39.7 million in 2022

----------

Sciuker Frames loses 7.1 percent. The board on Wednesday announced that it had approved the financial report for 2023, closing with a consolidated net income of a loss of EUR2.5 million, noting a decrease of EUR23.1 million from the consolidated net income that was EUR20.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.