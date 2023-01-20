Advanced search
    TD   IT0005422792

TRENDEVICE S.P.A.

(TD)
2023-01-20
0.4160 EUR   +1.46%
10:32aTo TrenDevice EUR500,000 from Invitalia for innovative processes
AN
2022Listings mixed; low trading volumes
AN
2022Milan black jersey of Europe under threshold 24,000
AN
To TrenDevice EUR500,000 from Invitalia for innovative processes

01/20/2023 | 10:32am EST
(Alliance News) - TrenDevice Spa announced Friday that it has launched a project to develop an innovative process aimed at enhancing its production capacity.

In detail, the company has installed an innovative line to speed up the different stages that make up the production process and implemented its capacity for action in the territory; upgraded its physical stores; and equipped itself with distributed information kiosks.

The project aims to make crucial investments for the Company such as increasing automation of the production process as well as functional investments in the energy transition.

Against a total investment by the company of EUR854,199.68, Invitalia Spa has been granted a plant account contribution for a total amount of EUR512,519 from the complementary program "Enterprise and Competitiveness." Specifically, the grant is tied to the financing of innovative processes to be implemented in the next 12 months and will be disbursed in several solutions upon presentation of the project progress.

TrenDevice's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR0.41 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 21,3 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 5,20 M 5,61 M 5,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,19 M 6,68 M 6,68 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 46,6%
TrenDevice S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TRENDEVICE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,41 €
Average target price 1,11 €
Spread / Average Target 171%
Managers and Directors
Antonio Capaldo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Palmisano Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ezio Melzi Independent Director
Aldo Cappuccio Independent Director
Epifanio DAngelo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRENDEVICE S.P.A.0.24%7
BEST BUY CO., INC.3.43%18 037
JB HI-FI LIMITED14.59%3 622
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION6.29%2 846
JAY MART-1.84%1 765
BIC CAMERA INC.-7.02%1 588