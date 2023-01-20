To TrenDevice EUR500,000 from Invitalia for innovative processes

(Alliance News) - TrenDevice Spa announced Friday that it has launched a project to develop an innovative process aimed at enhancing its production capacity.

In detail, the company has installed an innovative line to speed up the different stages that make up the production process and implemented its capacity for action in the territory; upgraded its physical stores; and equipped itself with distributed information kiosks.

The project aims to make crucial investments for the Company such as increasing automation of the production process as well as functional investments in the energy transition.

Against a total investment by the company of EUR854,199.68, Invitalia Spa has been granted a plant account contribution for a total amount of EUR512,519 from the complementary program "Enterprise and Competitiveness." Specifically, the grant is tied to the financing of innovative processes to be implemented in the next 12 months and will be disbursed in several solutions upon presentation of the project progress.

TrenDevice's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR0.41 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

