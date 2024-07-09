(Alliance News) - TrenDevice Spa has announced that it has learned that Antonio Capaldo, chairman of the board of directors and CEO of the company, has been served a notice of conclusion of preliminary investigations by the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Milan.

Similar notice will also be served, in the near future, on Alessandro Palmisano, the company's chief executive officer, as the alleged offenses are expected to be concurrent between the two corporate positions.

"Both directors having heard today of the investigations carried out by the Public Prosecutor's Office are taking care to access the information contained in the Prosecutor's file in order to better understand the charges against them: the same, having verified the charges will make themselves available to the judicial authorities for the necessary clarifications, certain that they have operated well and have complied with all applicable tax regulations," reads the company note.

TrenDevice closed Monday's session in the green by 3.2 percent at EUR0.26 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.