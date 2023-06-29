(Alliance News) - TrenDevice Spa announced Thursday that shareholders approved the 2022 budget and appointed the company's new board of directors.

Joining the board are Antonio Capaldo, who will be its chairman, Alessandro Palmisano, Epifanio D'Angelo, and independent directors Andrea Pennato and Ezio Melzi.

In addition, shareholders also appointed the new board of statutory auditors, whose chairman will be Alessandro Saliva, assisted by Chiara Molon and Laura Montelisciani, while the alternates are Matteo De Vescovi and Alessandro Verzier.

TrenDevice's stock is up 0.3 percent at EUR0.29 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

